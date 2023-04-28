Violation of regulation: manufacturer recalls spice mixtures
A manufacturer is currently recalling two spice mixtures. The reason for this is non-conformity with an EU regulation.
Two herbal mixtures from the French company Albert Ménès are currently being recalled, such as “produktwarnung.eureported. The reason for this is that the gauze, i.e. the material in which the herbs are wrapped, does not comply with Regulation (EC) No. 1935/2004.
This applies to articles and materials that are intended to come into contact with food. However, it does not specify what the problem is.
These spice blends are being recalled
Article: Bouquet Garni for Fish 12g
Type of packaging: SB
MHD: all
Charge No.: all
EAN Code: 3234750030155
Article: Bouquet garni for meat
Type of packaging: SB
Charge No.: all
MHD: all
EAN Code: 3234750030162
Purchased items should no longer be consumed. Instead, consumers can return them to the points of sale.
