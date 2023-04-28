Violation of regulation: manufacturer recalls spice mixtures

Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

A manufacturer is currently recalling two spice mixtures. The reason for this is non-conformity with an EU regulation.

Two herbal mixtures from the French company Albert Ménès are currently being recalled, such as “produktwarnung.eureported. The reason for this is that the gauze, i.e. the material in which the herbs are wrapped, does not comply with Regulation (EC) No. 1935/2004.

This applies to articles and materials that are intended to come into contact with food. However, it does not specify what the problem is.