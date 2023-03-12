Every three days an accident at work caused by is reported physical assaults in places of care and assistance. Victims of violence they are operators that in 46% of cases they are engaged in health assistance, in 28% in residential social assistance services and in 26% in non-residential social assistance. In three out of four cases they are women. More specifically, 64% of physical assaults at work occur in hospitals and nursing homes.

Intersection

The picture emerges by crossing the data from Inail, the Institute that deals with accidents at work, with those from Servisio Psal (Prevention and safety in the workplace) of the Brescia Health Protection Agency. I am, however, data by default because – as denounced by the National Federation of Nursing Professions – the submerged cases of violence, never reported, are constantly growing: an estimated 120,000 nationwide, over 2,200 in the Brescia area alone. The opportunity to turn the spotlight on a widespread phenomenon is given by National day of education and prevention against violence against health and social care workers of which the second edition occurs today. It is celebrated on the same day as the European Day promoted by the Council of European Medical Associations.

Data analysis

From the analysis of the Inail statistical actuarial consultancy it emerges that 37% of the attacks are concentrated in the health care sector, which includes hospitals, nursing homes, institutes, clinics and teaching hospitals; 33% in residential social care services, i.e. retirement homes, nursing care facilities and reception centres; the remaining 30% falls within the non-residential social assistance sector. 71% concerned women, while for both genders it is noted that 23% of cases involve health professionals up to 34 years of age, 39% those from 35 to 49 years, 37% from 50 to 64 years and the 1% over 64 years old.

Nurses and educators

More than a third concern nurses and professional educators. The most affected profession is that of health technicians, where more than a third of the cases are concentrated. These are mainly nurses, but also professional educators, normally engaged in educational and rehabilitative services with minors, drug addicts, alcoholics, prisoners, the disabled, psychiatric patients and the elderly within health or socio-educational facilities. They follow, with 29% of cases, the health and social workers of qualified professions in health and social services and, with 16%, the qualified professions in personal and similar services, above all social welfare workers and assistants-carers for people with disabilities. More detached, with 3% of cases of aggression against healthcare personnel, is the category of mediciwhich however does not include general practitioners and freelancers in the Inail insurance obligation.

The submerged

A survey carried out by eight universities, headed by Genoa, by Fnopi, the National Federation of Orders of the Nursing Professions, carried out on nurses who have suffered physical or verbal violence, highlights that, compared to the approximately five thousand cases reported in one year at a national level, there are 26 times as many, approximately 125 thousand unregistered. «Even more serious – reads the note from Fnopi – is that 75% of them are violence involving women and that in about 40% of the cases it was physical violence. Real attacks that have left their mark: 33% of the victims fell into situations of exhaustion and 10.8% have permanent physical and psychological damage”.