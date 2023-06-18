Violence for fun – ilGiornale.it

He hadn’t spoken in a while and we honestly didn’t miss him. Beppe Grillo, a former comedian who came to politics to turn it into a clown, since he can no longer make people laugh he delights in launching provocations. And we got used to this too, to the point of decreeing the silent end of the Grillina parable: his blog – once one of the most followed in the world – no one gets away with anymore; the party he founded is now an after-work club for idlers who no longer win an election and his shows are almost always deserted. An explosive mix for a frustrated stroller looking for an audience. So yesterday, after months of silence, Grillo took the stage of a Five Star demonstration and with the candor of someone throwing a match into a puddle of petrol he said these words: secretly go to do the chores, tidy up sidewalks, flower beds, manhole covers. Do the job and run away.” Did it make you laugh? Let’s imagine not and let’s also assume that you haven’t even touched the machine guns or put on a balaclava. You don’t, but someone else may have thought about it. And this is precisely the problem: because everything is joked about, anything can be said – we have always supported it from these columns – but in a country that experienced the vertigo of the Years of Lead, before speaking of “brigades” it would be think about it at least ten times. Instead Grillo has always loved playing with explosives, walking on the edge of the abyss of social revolt and tickling restless souls. Winking at the violent is in the DNA of a party that was born from a “vaffa” and climbed to power with the promise of smashing Parliament and razing the “caste” of politics. This is why Grillo’s outing not only doesn’t make us laugh, but it worries us. Because it is not an escaped voice from the sen, but it is the unscrupulous attempt to once again use the basic income as a weapon: first to win the 2018 elections (devastating the state accounts and drugging the labor market), now to fan the flames of social revolt, to instill in the most fragile minds the idea that the welfare prebend is a universal right to be defended even with force. Maybe in a group, with a brigade that doesn’t seem to have anything cheerful about it. An idea in which Grillo firmly believes: last October he had already raved about “citizenship brigades”, arousing the wrath, among others, of the victims of terrorism. Only that in 2022 the “income” was still there, today it is no longer and this makes the words of the former comedian even more gloomy and threatening. In our area we have always denounced how deranged and dangerous grillismo was, perhaps it would be the case that Elly Schlein understood this too and that, instead of asking for anti-fascism blood tests and democracy licenses from anyone who is not a member of the Democratic Party, he took the distances from a 5 Star Movement increasingly in disarray, but with which it is destined to ally itself after the 2024 Europeans. Do it, before the brigades become serious.