Violence in psychiatry, reopening asylums is not the solution. Veronica Rossi interviews Vito D’Anza – Mental Health Forum

From life”

https://www.vita.it/it/article/2023/04/24/violenza-in-psichiatria-riaprire-i-manicomi-non-e-la-soluzione/166520/

According to the psychiatrist Vito D’Anza, violent behavior by people with mental disorders can be reduced through a real application of the mental health reform linked to Law 180, through an approach that does not deny the use of drugs, but of many other elements, such as dialogue, listening and the creation of a relationship of trust between carers and cared for. To do this, however, resources are needed, which are currently in short supply

“I was not the doctor of Gianluca Paul Seung, but I met him at many conferences and sporadically he came to see me in Montecatini; the last time I saw him, four or five years ago, I told him that he absolutely needed treatment, because he wasn’t well. I didn’t expect this kind of violence, though.” These are the memories of Vito D’Anzadirector of the mental health department of the Pescia hospital, in the province of Pistoia, on the man who allegedly attacked the psychiatrist Barbara Capovani outside the hospital in Pisa, causing his death. The story, however, could be a symptom of a deeper malaise in the world of psychiatry, which has its roots in the betrayal of the reform linked to the name of Franco Basaglia.

Doctor, can episodes like this increase the stigma attached to mental illness?

Surely. And at this stage the biggest problem is that this helps to give a blow to the Italian psychiatric reform. From the day after, I saw the establishment of chats reserved for psychiatrists and psychiatry residents in which the leitmotif is, covertly or otherwise, the reopening of asylums, with hundreds of subscribers. This story is dramatic, because in an ideal world such episodes shouldn’t happen; in the real world, however, they happen and will probably happen again in the future. Even when asylums and Judicial Psychiatric Hospitals – Opg were in vogue, such things happened: people usually ended up in these structures after committing crimes, not before. Now, however, there is a hunger to return to asylums; today we could say that the reform is completely blocked – not to say that it has failed – in the eyes of many people. Public opinion goes in a completely different direction compared to the 180.

Even that of psychiatrists?

Especially that of psychiatrists. In recent years there hasn’t been just one such tragic event, but not even very many. Even in the emergency room there is a high rate of assaults on operators. What’s the answer, close the ER? In psychiatry, however, there is always the theme of madness, fear of what we don’t know, of what we still can’t understand and grasp. The real problem is that we are moving towards a slope from which it will not be possible to go back or, at least, it will no longer be possible to go back by applying the reform as we know it. This way of seeing mental health is rampant: there are uneducated and ignorant people who attribute what happened in Pisa to what they call “anti-psychiatry”, saying that there are psychiatrists who are too compliant with patients.

But is not so.

It is probably a concept that we who have been working in the context of reform for 30 or 40 years have not reaffirmed strongly enough in the past. To them, if you don’t agree that medication is the only answer to mental illness then you are an “antipsychiatrist.” The point, however, is another: there is a way of doing psychiatry, which is that of reform, in which the drug is contemplated, but there are also many other elements, linked to a more relational, human and social situation. All traces of this are now being lost.

In the aftermath of the tragic events in Pisa, three representatives of the Italian Society of Psychiatry wrote a letter in which they denounce that 34% of assaults take place in the mental health sector and 20% in the emergency room. How can the work of psychiatrists and other professionals be made safer?

People must be listened to, first of all, welcomed, a relationship of trust must be established between those who are ill and those who are in charge of curing this suffering. Instead, the more one goes on with the years the more all this is reduced: the symptoms are put together, a diagnosis is made, a drug is given and if in this way the suffering does not decrease it is the patient’s fault. In a situation of this kind, episodes like the one that happened in Pisa are destined to grow and the answer is not to reopen the asylums, structures in which the subject no longer exists. These institutions do not eliminate aggressions, because they cannot be eliminated; the violence simply happened before the person entered the psychiatric hospitals or the Opgs. How is it possible to reduce the aggressiveness and violence of those with mental disorders towards operators? I am in a service, made up of people in the flesh, and I see the faces of those who work there: those who enter the service now are much less serene than those who arrived 20 years ago; however, it takes tranquility to treat people who are not entirely calm.

Can we therefore say that part of the responsibility for this situation lies in the lack of resources experienced by mental health?

I have spent part of the last three or four years of my activity together with the operators who first welcome those arriving to ask for help: the staff has drastically reduced, it can happen that there are emergencies and those who come have to wait, or someone has an appointment with a doctor but has to be told that the doctor is not there because he had to go to the hospital to replace an absent colleague. The lack of resources has a direct impact on those with mental illness and can be one of the causes of intolerance reactions that risk leading to violent acts.

How can those who do not want to be treated be intercepted?

These people, whom the psychiatric clinic defines as “uncooperative”, have always existed. The point is that, as the professor says Andrea Beansdirector of the university clinic of Siena, the drug, which appears to be something neutral, aseptic, takes effect and works according to who gives it and how it is given, if it fits into a relationship in which a person is accompanied in the initial stages, in which to take a drug and realizes that something inside her is changing. This should happen above all within a mental health service: the effects of substances should be explained, not prescribing and saying that the patient must take the drugs because the doctor says so, who must be obeyed. Today, on the other hand, precisely this latter situation occurs, partly because there are no resources and personnel, and therefore not even time to adequately follow up those experiencing mental illness, and partly because culture is unfortunately moving in that direction.