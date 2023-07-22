Violent hailstorm in the Vicenza area, grains the size of eggs: damage and fleeing tourists

VICENZA – Egg-sized ice cubes. After the storm of frozen water on Thursday 20, the crazy weather once again caused enormous damage. While in Verona a man was struck by lightning in the city centre, the wave of bad weather between lunchtime and early afternoon today, Friday 21 July, affected the slope of the Vicenza foothills, in the area between the northernmost part of the Municipality of Schio and the tops of Pasubio, Monte Cimone and Tonezza. In particular, the Municipalities of Laghi, Posina, Arsiero, Velo d’Astico and Valli del Pasubio were affected by a violent hailstorm, which lasted about ten minutes and tore off the windscreens of many cars, but also caused damage to homes, with broken glass, solar panels, domes and lampposts.

The road to Pasubio

On the road that leads to Pasubio, crowded since mid-morning by many hikers, busy climbing the tunnels, there were moments of fear after the hailstorm arrived almost suddenly, forcing people to take refuge under trees or in makeshift shelters. For many of them the nasty surprise, once they returned to the square, where the car park is, of smashed side windows, rear windows and windshields and enormous damage to the bodywork.

Tables and solar panels under a hail of blows

To tell what happened is Loredana Sella, owner of the Trattoria “Dalla Santa” in Laghi (Vicenza), the smallest municipality in the Veneto region, whose structure has suffered very serious damage. “The balance is only partial – he explains – but the hailstorm destroyed tables and chairs that were in the outdoor area, as well as damaging the structures on the terrace. Only in the next few hours will we be able to verify the damage to the roof and solar panels, which we fear are also damaged because the noise was very loud”.

Scout sheltered in the restaurant

“At the time of the hailstorm – continues the owner of the restaurant – our customers were at lunch and only once the wave of bad weather had ended were they able to verify, practically all of them, extensive damage, to the windows and bodies, of the cars that were in the parking lot”. During the most intense phase of the hailstorm, Sella says, the restaurant gave hospitality, despite not having free seats at the tables, to a group of scouts, who were camping in the area and were forced to find shelter in a covered place, as staying under tents was too dangerous.

