violent season, will continue throughout April

The season of ailments”extraordinary and violent” It is still in progress. In the current state of affairs, not only the circulation of the flu virus weighs, but also that sinziale. It is a mix that has led to an important impact, both in terms of infections and hospitalizations. “If in recent years, in these days, the flu season could be considered closed, this year it will last at least until the end of April – points out Massimo Andreoniscientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) – it would be necessary to monitor the situation to understand if we are dealing with a unicum or if the current situation risks becoming more and more frequent“.

It started early, at 42ᵃ week and not at the usual 48ᵃ– explains Claudio Cricellipresident of the Italian Society of General Medicine (Simg) – to then reach a small tall and enduring, and continue to stay quite high throughout the winter season. Now we observe a slow and progressive decline, but we are still above the epidemic threshold. If between adults and the elderly there is only 5.8 cases per 1000 inhabitants, for children it is very high“.

Flu symptoms

The numbers of flu-like syndromes speak for themselves: at the end of March there was talk of about 13 million citizens affected, a number destined to increase until the end of April. “To be circulated – goes on Cricketshowever, it was not only the Influenza virus, especially that A compared to that B, but also many other similar ones: the Sars Cov2respiratory syncyntial virus,adenovirusthe cold one“. The complications were mainly of a respiratory type and mainly affected the elderly,”fact index – conclude – that we need to increase the adherence rate to vaccination“.

