Violin spider, how to recognize the bite and what to do

The case of a fifty-eight-year-old man died in Sabaudia for an anaphylactic shock which it is hypothesized may have been triggered by the bite of a violin spider (but the investigations into the cause of death are still ongoing), has rekindled the fears against the stings of this arachnid which is very common in our country.

How the violin spider is made

It is called the violin spider due to a characteristic spot on the body but to the more expert it is also known by its scientific name, Loxosceles rufescens. It is a regular presence in urban areas throughout the peninsula. It is an elusive and nocturnal roommate, who lives in the nooks and crannies of attics, dry stone walls and garages.

The violin spider and its bite

The violin spider is small (the female, which is bigger than the male, has a body between 8 and 13 mm long) but very poisonous: its bite can cause serious damage to our body if we don’t intervene immediately – even if according to experts it is not a real killer: there are very few cases in which the systemic effects are potentially lethal.

How much do you risk with the sting

Its bite, in fact, is often initially asymptomatic, and only later does it cause a reddened lesion with itching, burning and pins and needles. The risk, if the bite is not noticed as soon as possible, is that within 48-72 hours after the bite, the area affected by the bite may become necrotic and ulcerated. In the most serious cases, and here it depends from individual to individual, as well as the timeliness of the medical intervention, in addition to fever and skin rash, damage to the muscles, kidneys and bleeding can occur.

In addition to injecting venom, the violin spider can carry anaerobic bacteria (microorganisms that live in the absence of oxygen) in human tissues, which can proliferate and complicate the course of the lesion: their action can in fact cause the liquefaction of the tissues. In many cases, hyperbaric chamber treatment may be necessary.

Violin spider in Rome, the Gemelli poison control center: “Unjustified fears” July 20, 2018

What to do in case of a bite

The advice that comes from site of the poison control center of the Niguarda hospital is to wash thoroughly with soap and water. If the presence of the spider is noticed in any way, it is advisable to try to capture the animal and, even if killed, keep it. Identification is possible even if the spider is badly damaged: evaluating the head under a microscope, the presence of 6 eyes is highlighted instead of 8, as is typical for all other spiders. Even a photo can help, making sure that the front of the spider is clearly visible and in focus.