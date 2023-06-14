Violin spider, what to do after a bite

The look A 58-year-old Greek merchant died in Sabaudia inside his room in a hotel located on the seafront. He allegedly complained of a discomfort, an itch and a general malaise connected to the bite of a spider, perhaps a violin spider. The violin spider is a seemingly harmless little animal, but very dangerous. The scientific name is Loxosceles rufescens and is called “violin spider” because of a characteristic spot on the body, as stated on the site of the Poison Control Center of the Niguarda Hospital in Milan. It is yellowish-brown in color, with long legs. It can reach the dimensions of 7 mm (male body) and 9 mm (female body). Among the spiders present in Italy, it is one of the most poisonous. The last fatal case before the one reported was that of a 51-year-old woman from Marsala.

The hermit spider In the northern regions the violin spider lives inside the houses, given that it cannot bear winter temperatures, but in the warmer season it can also be found in open spaces, for example in gardens. Also known as a hermit spider, it is an animal night which during the day remains holed up in nooks and crannies: inside the house it can find shelter behind a furniture, baseboards, under cardboard boxes or even inside gloves, shoes and especially between underwear. Among the habitats of the violin spider there are also attics, basements and bathrooms.

After the bite The bite is initially asymptomatic, painless and the affected area shows no changes. In the following hours, one appears red lesion with itching, burning and tingling which, over the 48-72 ore successivemay become necrotic and ulcerate. In addition to injecting venom, the violin spider with its sting can carry anaerobic bacteria (microorganisms that live in the absence of oxygen) in the tissues, which proliferate and complicate the course of the lesion. Their action causes tissue liquefaction. In the most serious situations, in addition to fever, rash, bruising, muscle damage, kidney damage and bleeding may occur. In many cases, hyperbaric chamber treatment may be necessary.

What to do What to do in case of a sting? Wash thoroughly with soap and water. If we notice the presence of the spider, it is good to try to catch the animal and, even if killed, keep it. Identification is possible even if the spider is damaged: evaluating the head under a microscope shows the presence of 6 eyes instead of the 8 typical of other spiders. A photo can also help, making sure that the front of the spider is clearly visible. In case of a bite it is good to call an Poison Control Center, especially if the local symptoms appear and worsen in the following hours. Be careful if there is a lesion with a red central area, which becomes darker as the hours go by.

Dangerous species in Italy In Italy there are 5 species of potentially dangerous arachnids: in addition to the violin spider we have Florentine Segestria, the yellow sac spider, the false tarantula and the black widow. The bite of the latter can be lethal, even if the cases are very rare. On the contrary, Segestria, yellow sac spider and false tarantula do not kill: however, their bite is very painful. The violin spider has a powerful poison, which can cause the so-called loxoscelism, or tissue necrosis, but the most serious effects are very rare and only concern very sensitive subjects.

The most dangerous species in the world Almost all of the 40,000 known spider species are venomous. However, the teeth of most species are too short or brittle to penetrate the skin. Serious systemic reactions occur most frequently with bites of:

1) brown spider: violin (SCHEDA), recluse brown;

2) widow spider: black widow, brown widow. The bites of brown spiders are topical again in the US and also in our country. Some bites are initially asymptomatic, but pain, which can be severe and affect the entire limb, develops within 30 to 60 minutes in all cases. The bite site becomes erythematous and ecchymotic and may be itchy. A central blister forms at its site, often surrounded by an irregular ecchymotic area (bulls-eye lesion). The common treatment for all spider bites includes the wound cleaningice to reduce pain, limb elevation, the tetanus prophylaxis and observation.