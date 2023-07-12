Home » Viral diseases and bacterial diseases – that’s the difference
How do you know when a disease is viral or bacterial? Knowing how to distinguish them allows you to intervene correctly.

When you get sick, you need to be able to recognize which pathogen is causing the problem, so that you can act in the most correct way.

The differences between viruses and bacteria are considerable and start primarily from their structure. The former are microorganisms that settle in other organisms because they need to use a host cell to duplicate themselves. The latter, on the other hand, are unicellular with an autonomous metabolism.

Here are all the differences between viruses and bacteria

First you need to know that the bacteria undergo the action of antibiotics, which turn out to be completely useless with viruses. Bacteria are therefore living beings in all respects. These, in some cases can be allies of humans. In others, however, I can be harmful, taking the name of pathogenic bacteria, as they cause infections.

The virus, on the other hand, are not even considered living beings in all respects by the scientific community. And they are characterized by a particular genetic instability. So every time they are transmitted from one living being to another, their structure can change and therefore the immune system is no longer able to recognize them.

The onset of the clinical manifestation between viruses and bacteria is different: a viral infectionwhich is caused by viruses, it causes a sudden fever and with high temperatures, which after a couple of days already begins to fade. In reverse the bacterial forms cause a much slower reaction, but they last much longer and can lead to severe worsening of symptoms. Since bacterial diseases are more persistent and also more difficult to cure, they require the prescription of an antibiotica medicine that must be taken for the entire cycle indicated by the doctor and not interrupted earlier, in order to be truly effective.

As far as viruses are concerned, however, given their changeable nature, using specific drugs is not always easy is useful. When a virus begins to spread in the body, it is not so easy to get rid of it. In fact, only for some types of viruses has it been possible to create medicines that act directly on their reproduction mechanisms. For this reason it becomes even more urgent to contact your doctor so that he knows how to direct the patient towards the most effective solution possible.

