Viral labyrinthitis: who it affects and how long it takes to cure

Viral labyrinthitis is a fairly common disorder among the population: who does it affect the most and, above all, how long does it take to resolve?

Spread more and more among the over 40s, labyrinthitis causes imbalances that do not allow us to enjoy our routine.

It’s about an inflammation part of the inner ear called the labyrinth. The maze it consists of fluid-filled channels that control balance and hearing. When you move your head, the fluid in the channels moves and this tells the brain which direction you are moving and how far and fast you are going. This information helps the body to rebalance itself.

Labyrinthitis: what it is and what are the symptoms

Your hearing is controlled by the part of the labyrinth known as the cochlea. When the balance organs in one ear are inflamed, the information sent to the brain will be different from the other unaffected ear. This various information can make you come to the dizziness. Hearing can also be affected if this part of the inner ear is also inflamed.

Labyrinthitis can have serious consequences

If people have no hearing loss and only experience balance symptomsthis is known as vestibular neuronitis. Both labyrinthitis and vestibular neuronitis are often used to describe the same diagnosis. However, to be labeled labyrinthitis it must include hearing loss. It can affect men and women equally, at any age, though it is rare in children.

For most people who suffer from labyrinthitis, balance and hearing they return to normal afterwards. In some cases, people find that they get mildly dizzy when they move their head. This can happen up to several years after they’ve had the infection. It is relatively rare that there are complications due to labyrinthitis, but may include permanent hearing loss, permanent tinnitus or permanent imbalance. This is more likely with the bacterial labyrinthitis compared to viral labyrinthitis.

In case of labyrinthitis, you can rely on some medicines. Indeed, your doctor may prescribe the following medications, depending on the symptoms:

AntihistaminesMedicines to control nausea and vomiting, such as prochlorperazineMedicines to relieve dizziness, such as meclizine or scopolamineSedativesCorticosteroidsAntiviral drugsComplementary and alternative therapiesSelf-care for labyrinthitis

The following may help you, however, to manage dizziness:

Stay still and rest. Avoid sudden movements or changes in position. Rest during severe episodes and slowly resume activity. If you lose your balance, you may need help walking. Avoid bright lights, TVs, and reading during attacks. Avoid driving, climbing, or operating heavy machinery until symptoms have occurred for at least a week.

