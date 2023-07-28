Virgen de la Victoria University Clinical Hospital Enhances Nuclear Medicine Services with New SPECT/TC Machine

Title: Virgen de la Victoria University Clinical Hospital Enhances Nuclear Medicine Services with New SPECT/CT Equipment

The Virgen de la Victoria University Clinical Hospital has recently unveiled its latest addition in the field of nuclear medicine – a state-of-the-art SPECT/CT machine. This cutting-edge equipment marks the completion of the hospital’s renovation project, which began last year with the replacement of the first machine.

The installation of the new SPECT/CT unit is part of the High Technology Equipment Investment Plan (INVEAT) initiated in Andalusia. This program aims to modernize healthcare facilities by integrating high-precision equipment. Funding for this project comes from the European Union through the Recovery Mechanism NextGeneration, which supports the investment in high-tech equipment by the National Health Service under the Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan of the Spanish Government.

With the launch of the second SPECT/CT gamma camera, the Virgen de la Victoria University Clinical Hospital has completed the technological renewal of its nuclear medicine service. According to Salome Sanz, the Head of Nuclear Medicine at the hospital, this new system brings numerous benefits. It enables higher quality images to be obtained in less time, improving diagnostic accuracy. Moreover, the new equipment reduces the radiation dose required for tests and minimizes the exploration time, enhancing patient comfort.

The hospital’s Nuclear Medicine Service performs approximately 11,500 scans each year. These examinations are predominantly focused on diagnostic studies in areas such as oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, pneumology, surgery, internal medicine, gynecology, and traumatology. The two new gamma cameras, which are already benefiting patients, have resulted in a qualitative leap in healthcare delivery.

Looking ahead, the installation of a PET/CT scan machine is also anticipated in the near future. This addition will further enhance diagnostic capabilities, particularly in cardiology and oncology. The hospital’s vision is to streamline cardiology examinations and continue improving the accuracy of oncology studies with the implementation of these new technologies.

Despite the installation of the new equipment, the hospital has taken measures to ensure uninterrupted service for patients. Reorganization of schedules and agendas have been implemented to guarantee that the assistance activity of the unit is maintained without any disruption.

The Virgen de la Victoria University Clinical Hospital’s investment in advanced nuclear medicine technologies signifies its commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services to its patients.

