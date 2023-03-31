Richard Branson’s space company is running out of money: it will lay off 85 percent of staff and cease operations in the foreseeable future

Virgin Orbit, the space company of British billionaire Richard Branson, will lay off 85 percent of its staff and go out of business for the foreseeable future after failing to secure new funding. Dan Hart, the CEO of the company, has communicated Thursday the news to the employees. Confirmation of the layoffs is contained in a document provided to the Securities and Securities Authority (SEC) in the United States, where the company is registered.

According to documentation, Virgin Orbit will lay off 675 employees and keep about a hundred of them, a condition that will make new research and experimentation activities of the launch system impossible to carry satellites into orbit. In six years of existence, the company had developed an alternative solution to space launches carried out with rockets that start from the ground. His system foresees that the rocket is mounted under the wing of a large airplane, a Boeing 747-400, and that it is launched when the plane is already at an altitude so that less powerful and expensive rockets can be used, ideally simpler to manage.

Last January, Virgin Orbit had made the first attempt to transport a satellite into orbit, but the mission had been a failure. After detaching from the wing of the Boeing 747-400, the LauncherOne rocket had reached Space, but not the correct altitude to place the satellite in the correct orbit. Despite the bankruptcy, the company had nevertheless underlined the importance of the result achieved, which according to its managers demonstrated the feasibility of the new system.

However, Virgin Orbit’s economic conditions were not good. Already at the beginning of March the company had announced a “pause of activities”, referring to subsequent updates that would be disseminated in the following weeks. Now the company has announced that, through the Virgin Investments company, Branson has provided around 11 million euros which will be used for the termination of contracts and for layoffs. The total cost of the operation will be around 15 million euros, again according to Virgin Orbit forecasts.

Since the announcement of the closure of operations, shares of Virgin Orbit have lost about 40 percent of its value on the stock exchange. However, the news did not surprise analysts too much, considering that the company had been looking for new lenders for months and that Branson had said he no longer wanted to finance it directly. Virgin Orbit was born in 2017 from a division of Virgin Galactic, another Branson company dedicated to space tourism and lagging behind in its activities.

