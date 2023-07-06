Virgo, accept the criticisms: tomorrow’s horoscope, Thursday 6 July

Blackbeard horoscope for tomorrow, Thursday 6 July

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

You don’t have to fear confrontation with anyone. In fact, the transit of the Moon in Aquarius makes things easier for you, even where you thought you couldn’t make it. Snappy thoughts allow you not to struggle too much in writing a report or a report.

Tour. 21/4 – 20/5

It is difficult for today to achieve all the goals you set for yourself, due to the quadrature of the moon, even in Uranus, which brings you a certain instability. In the more complicated choices, at least for the moment, it’s better to play it safe. Why risk it?

Twins. 21/5 – 21/6

At the end of a long argument about the right temperature to keep in the office, you win it. Thanks to the White Lady who strongly supports you. Public speaking is not such a difficult thing for you, even if the preparation has not been adequate.

Cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

A little tiredness arrives in the middle of the week, but if you can share your secrets with a colleague or a trusted friend, you will regain enthusiasm. Sometimes it takes very little to turn the situation to your advantage. But someone doesn’t hold their tongue.

Leone. 23/7 – 23/8

Due to the lunar opposition with Venus and Mars, it will be better to prevent everything rather than having to run badly for cover. Avoid the traffic by first checking the route on the navigator. So you won’t be late.

Virgin. 24/8 – 22/9

Accept some small criticisms that push you to improve. On the other hand, someone ready to tell the truth is better than lying to you. Those who praise you exaggeratedly may also have a hidden purpose. So better not to trust too much!

Balance. 23/9 – 22/10

With the perfect consonance of the Moon, your creativity is in full swing. Be as original as possible if you want to stand out among others. Out with shyness, take the first step. Once the conversation starts, everything will be easier!

Scorpio. 23/10 – 22/11

Someone is trying to throw you off course. You will have to be very good at trying to keep it, despite the opposing advice you receive. After the fog it will be clear. In the meantime, it is preferable to be cautious and tread lightly.

Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12

Lunar support will get you out of the impasse of a choice you couldn’t make. Let yourself be guided by instinct and heart. In relationships there is a need for dialogue, but above all for listening. Try not to talk only about you!

Capricorn. 22/12 – 20/1

Struggling with a puzzle or a hard-to-solve problem? Try to think calmly, then forget logic and act on instinct. Some extra charges. Don’t start worrying unnecessarily, use the money and energy you have.

Acquarium. 21/1 – 19/2

A rather difficult day, due to the presence of the Moon in your home and its unfriendly relations with Uranus, Venus and even Mars. Nervousness does not help you to have a clear vision of the situation. Talk to your partner.

Pesci. 20/2 – 20/3

Even if you’ve caught a crab, you can get back up and fix your shot. Next time, thanks to your experience, you will avoid this mistake. Don’t react to a provocation. Let everything slide, without taking up an unnecessary challenge.