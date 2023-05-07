Virgo, you find yourself having to deal with reality: today’s horoscope, Sunday 7 May

Today’s Blackbeard horoscope, Sunday 7 May

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

Wherever you are you will feel at ease, thanks to the perfect lunar consonance. You can handle many things even in one go. The festive lunch is excellent and the guests compliment you, but don’t reveal the secret recipes.

Tour. 21/4 – 20/5

Instead of worrying about obsessive cleaning care, however important, welcome guests with affection and warmth, that’s what counts! Forget about performance anxieties, since no one is perfect and pleasing everyone is impossible.

Twins. 21/5 – 21/6

The objectives are not impossible to achieve, but the arrival of the opposition of the Moon does not put you at ease, especially with new people. Learn to delegate a little, you can’t do it all by yourself. Just ask, without too much pride.

Cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

Sensitivity and emotionality will increase considerably in this period, in the company of Venus. You would like to give yourself mad joy, but better contain yourself. Take advantage of Sunday and free time to carve out moments with your family.

Leone. 23/7 – 23/8

The transit of the Moon in Sagittarius gets you back on track in no time. Here you are again enterprising and confident in choosing a film for everyone. Do not accept advice, be sure you are one hundred percent right. If you can take the risk…

Virgin. 24/8 – 22/9

The lunar support disappears, and you find yourself having to come to terms with reality, which is sometimes not exactly the same as what you had imagined. Better think carefully before you act. Recklessness doesn’t suit specific types like you.

Balance. 23/9 – 22/10

With the benevolent Moon in Sagittarius, many of your worries disappear. Maybe because you’re sure you’ll make a good impression. For you, appearance matters and not a little, but you should make sure that you give more space to the substance.

Scorpio. 23/10 – 22/11

The White Lady abandons you: certain turbulent energies can now calm down and even many doubts, which have come to the surface, resolve themselves. Relax! In the couple, a daily confrontation is urgently needed: if it is not physically possible, at least phone calls!

Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12

The optimism of the Moon which has come to pay you a welcome visit will compensate for the squaring with that shrewd Saturn. You always have a joke ready. If the spirit is high, not even a discussion within the home will bring you down.

Capricorn. 22/12 – 20/1

If you have to make a serious decision, the best thing is to sleep on it, because as they say, the night brings advice, so many fears disappear. Small ones that you can avoid in the future. For the rest, a quiet Sunday is what you need.

Acquarium. 21/1 – 19/2

The favor of the Moon in Sagittarius increases the rewards, as long as you don’t back down right at the most beautiful moment. Courage! Bring out your altruism and get involved for a worthy cause. It’s really worth it.

Pesci. 20/2 – 20/3

You have to overcome the shyness of lunar disharmony with Saturn if you really want to impress a person you are interested in. Then you have no other limits, if not those that you impose on yourself without almost realizing it.