The new Innovation Gym was inaugurated today, Tuesday 28 March 2023 inside the IC Maria Montessori in town hall III (Tufello district).

The initiative aims to combat educational poverty and reduce inequalities in the suburbs of Rome. The Innovation Gym will allow students to rediscover the masterpieces of art and literature thanks to virtual reality and to participate in digital fabrication workshops.

Specifically at the IC Maria Montessori (six more are planned in schools on the outskirts of the capital) thanks to the collaboration between the Fondazione Mondo Digitale and Rai Cinema, students will be able to immerse themselves in the story of the Divine Comedy through the Quest 2 viewers, donated by Meta. (with the Roman preview following the national launch on 25 March for the national day dedicated to Dante of the two chapters of “The Divine Comedy VR” produced by ETT Gruppo SCAI: the shorts “Inferno” and “Purgatorio”, by Federico Basso with the voice of Francesco Pannofino). The headsets are donated by Meta

The project is part of the “Smart & Heart Rome” program promoted by the Fondazione Mondo Digitale with the support of the Digital Transformation Department of Rome Capital.

The inauguration was attended by Angela Gallo, head teacher of the IC Maria Montessori, Lucia Borgonzoni, undersecretary of state at the Ministry of Culture, Paolo Emilio Marchionne, president of Municipio III, Roma Capitale, Alfonso Molina, personal chair in Strategies of technologies at the University of Edinburgh and scientific director of the Digital World Foundation, Giovanni Organtini, professor of the Department of Physics, La Sapienza University of Rome, Maria Gemelli, head teacher of the ITCG Carlo Matteucci, Carlo Rodomonti, head of Strategic Marketing and Digital of Rai Cinema, Alessandro Cavallaro, content curator and head of innovative teaching at ETT Spa Gruppo SCAI.







