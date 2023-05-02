VIRTUS DEFEAT, SCHIO WINS THE SCUDETTO – BOLOGNABASKETBALL

Arms honor to the Bolognese who never let the match pass over them without reacting

The Virtussines certainly proved to be more of a team, just look at the distribution of points between the players, but it was sunk by the foreign players from Schio, with Mabrey who put in a monstrous performance with 37 points and Howard who, when Virtus he was placing his lunge, he scored a 3 on 3 from 3 that didn’t cut the legs of the Bolognese, but it certainly weakened the efforts of the black and white

Schio won and won once again with character, exploiting the field factor and knowledge of their tiles

Virtus comes out with 5 double-digit players (Coach Ticchi’s trademark), but with a sad 28% in three-point shooting, which in fact was no longer sought in the final bars

Virtus wins in all parts of the field draws rebounds at 41 points scores much more in the area 30-18 but succumbs under the Venetian bombs to which our flagship players, who led a beautiful season, Zandalasini, Laksa, Pasa , Dojkic couldn’t fight back, Rupert alone comes off the field with a brilliant 80% from 3

This defeat has the air of an approaching stage to a new brilliant season, in which the coach will not get on the running ship, with a team that he has not helped build, the black and whites will be more authoritative with the trio of referees, who he hopes they won’t change their decisions in the opposite direction as we have seen twice in these finals and an extra year of high school will allow them to be more ready for the final stages, especially mentally.

Appointment therefore in October, after a hopefully positive European championship and a WNBA season where four Bolognese players already have the engagement

