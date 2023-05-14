VIRTUS DOMINATES BRINDISI: 1-0 – BOLOGNABASKETBALL

VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA – HAPPY HOME BRINDISI 104-68 (29-13; 64-36; 84-50)

Virtus puts on its best outfit, to make its debut in the playoffs, and the result is that the match against Brindisi becomes a catwalk in which all the black and white players showed off their talent. In practice, there has never been a dispute, Segafredo dominated the Happy Casa from the first minute and the gap between the two teams became very wide already in the first half. Bologna takes 1-0 in the series and enjoys the return to the field of Teodosic and the performance to be framed by the now former long-term patient Cordinier.

breaking latest news: time for the playoffs, now it’s no joke and Virtus dictates its own law from the first minute. Segafredo’s defense is very aggressive and Brindisi struggles tremendously to find baskets from inside the area. Cordinier makes it clear how Scariolo’s team has missed him in recent months. The Frenchman’s athleticism stuns Happy Casa who ends up heavily under the score already in the first quarter. Teodosic is back on the pitch after a long time. The Serbian ace, in order not to lose his habit, immediately produces a cinematic assist for Pajola. 29 – 13 after ten minutes of play.

Reed, who came off the bench, is the only Brindisi player who tries to create some headaches for the Juventus defense, but tonight Segafredo runs like a train and the gap between the two teams increases as the minutes go by: 64 – 36 at the end first half.

After the break the music doesn’t change. Virtus is a perfect orchestra in which each player pushes Brindisi lower and lower. Already in the third quarter, Bologna concedes itself to showtime with an NBA-style counterattack, signed by Cordinier and Mickey. Scariolo rotates all the men of him, but the intensity never decreases. Brindisi, buried at -34 at the end of the third quarter (85 – 50), just wants to go in the shower as soon as possible to reset everything in view of game 2. Capital showdown in Bologna. 104.68 ends.

BOLOGNA: Cordinier 15; Mannion 6; Belinelli 9; Pajola 5; Jaiteh 7; Shengelia 6; Hackett 11; Mickey 10; Camera 0; Oil 14; Theodosic 12; Abass 9. All. Scary

TOAST: Burnell 6; Reed 18; Bowman 0; Harrison 10; Adventure NE; Lamb 0; Pet 7; Bocevksi NE; Mezzanotte 0; Risma 6; Beyehe 4; Perkins 17. All. Vitucci.

