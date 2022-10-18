An almost universal condemnation has already started. Scientists of the Boston University I am indicted for creating in laboratory a new strain of virus Covid defined as “lethal”. The story was told by the Daily Mail which revealed how the American research team gave birth to a drunken virus that combines Omicron and the original strain of Wuhan in a study in which “80% of the mice died.” A revelation that rekindles the headlights on the dangerous manipulation of viruses in the laboratory after the fears (actually denied) that it was born in the field of research had already spread with Covid. Shmuel Shapira, one of the leading scientists of the Israeli government, said: “This practice should be totally prohibited, it is being played with fire.”

In the new research, which has not yet been peer reviewed, a team of researchers from Boston and the Florida extracted Omicron’s spike protein, linking it to the original strain that first emerged in Wuhan at the start of the pandemic. The scientists looked at how the mice fared against the new hybrid strain versus the original variant of Omicron. However, when a similar group of rodents were exposed to the standard Omicron strain, they all survived and experienced only ‘mild’ symptoms. “In mice, while Omicron causes a mild, non-fatal infection, the Omicron S-carrying virus (as it has been termed) causes severe disease with a mortality rate of 80 percent.”

The alarm for laboratory studies

This type of research has largely been limited in the United States until 2017, when the National Institutes of Health began allowing it to be carried out using government funds. It had previously been discontinued from 2014 to 2017 out of concern that it could lead to the unintended creation of a pandemic. These studies are being done with the aim of tinkering with viruses to make them more lethal or infectious, with the hope of anticipating a future epidemic.

Boston scientists admit that the hybrid virus is unlikely to be as lethal in humans as it was in mice. This is because the specific breed of lab mice used are very susceptible to severe Covid disease. Mice and humans also have very different immune responses to the virus. The laboratory, at Boston University’s National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories, is one of 13 biosafety level 4 laboratories in the United States. These are laboratories authorized to treat the most dangerous pathogens. Experiments in these labs often involve working with animal viruses to get treatments and vaccines made that could be used in a future outbreak.