Home Health Virus created in the laboratory in Boston. “Omicron plus Wuhan strain: 80% fatal”
Health

Virus created in the laboratory in Boston. “Omicron plus Wuhan strain: 80% fatal”

by admin
Virus created in the laboratory in Boston. “Omicron plus Wuhan strain: 80% fatal”

An almost universal condemnation has already started. Scientists of the Boston University I am indicted for creating in laboratory a new strain of virus Covid defined as “lethal”. The story was told by the Daily Mail which revealed how the American research team gave birth to a drunken virus that combines Omicron and the original strain of Wuhan in a study in which “80% of the mice died.” A revelation that rekindles the headlights on the dangerous manipulation of viruses in the laboratory after the fears (actually denied) that it was born in the field of research had already spread with Covid. Shmuel Shapira, one of the leading scientists of the Israeli government, said: “This practice should be totally prohibited, it is being played with fire.”

Research

In the new research, which has not yet been peer reviewed, a team of researchers from Boston and the Florida extracted Omicron’s spike protein, linking it to the original strain that first emerged in Wuhan at the start of the pandemic. The scientists looked at how the mice fared against the new hybrid strain versus the original variant of Omicron. However, when a similar group of rodents were exposed to the standard Omicron strain, they all survived and experienced only ‘mild’ symptoms. “In mice, while Omicron causes a mild, non-fatal infection, the Omicron S-carrying virus (as it has been termed) causes severe disease with a mortality rate of 80 percent.”

The alarm for laboratory studies

This type of research has largely been limited in the United States until 2017, when the National Institutes of Health began allowing it to be carried out using government funds. It had previously been discontinued from 2014 to 2017 out of concern that it could lead to the unintended creation of a pandemic. These studies are being done with the aim of tinkering with viruses to make them more lethal or infectious, with the hope of anticipating a future epidemic.

See also  Covid: for one chronically ill patient out of 2 increased criticality of care

Boston scientists admit that the hybrid virus is unlikely to be as lethal in humans as it was in mice. This is because the specific breed of lab mice used are very susceptible to severe Covid disease. Mice and humans also have very different immune responses to the virus. The laboratory, at Boston University’s National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories, is one of 13 biosafety level 4 laboratories in the United States. These are laboratories authorized to treat the most dangerous pathogens. Experiments in these labs often involve working with animal viruses to get treatments and vaccines made that could be used in a future outbreak.

You may also like

Center-right, the Cav indicates Ronzulli and Cattaneo as...

Bonus for physical activity too, did you know?...

Pandemic stress? Those who did not see the...

Menopause, do you have more than 10 hot...

Alzheimer’s, what are the markers that reveal it

Discovering tumors even before they are born

Totoministri, Salvini for Infrastructure and Foreign Affairs in...

Is occupational safety (still) a public health goal?

Free vaccines arrive in pharmacies in Lombardy

Anti-Covid measures reduce infectious diseases: measles almost eliminated

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy