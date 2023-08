The fourth victim of the year affected by the West Nile virus in Italy is an 82-year-old pensioner, who lived in Borgolavezzaro, in the Bassa Novarese area. The man, who died in the infectious diseases department of the Maggiore hospital in Novara, had contracted the virus due to the bite of a mosquito from the Culex species. The first symptoms had appeared around July 30: tremors, a sense of bewilderment and a general malaise.

