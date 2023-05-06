Virus will always be there, vaccine recommended

The Fanpage.it interview with Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist at the University of Milan, on the sidelines of the WHO announcement that the Covid emergency was declared over. “The virus can still kill, especially the frail and those who are not re-vaccinated”.

Interview with Dr Fabrizio Pregliasco virologist and Health Director of the IRCCS Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute and Associate Professor of General and Applied Hygiene at the University of Milan.

“The WHO has not declared the end of the pandemic, but the fact that there is no longer a health emergency. It must be emphasized that we cannot speak of a standardization, that is, we cannot say that today there is a pandemic and tomorrow it will not there’s more”. So Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist and Health Director of the IRCCS Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute and Associate Professor of General and Applied Hygiene at the University of Milan, who on Fanpage.it took stock of the Covid situation on the sidelines of the announcement of theWHO on the end of the Covid emergency.

In the same hours the weekly bulletin was published which speaks of 166 dead. These are not frightening figures, but they make it clear that the virus exists” underlines the expert.

WHO, the Covid emergency is over. What happens now?

The message to be given 1221 days after the declaration of the start of the pandemic is that today the aspect of the health emergency is over. The answer to the question many are asking is that the virus is there and will still be there. And it will be a presence with waves of ascent and descent.

If there isn’t an aggressive and particular variant, there will be waves like those of a stone in a pond with a slow degrade. And perhaps different moments in the periods and in the world of ascent and descent. For example, we are not doing well enough, unlike France where we are seeing an increase or India where they are in bad shape.

What to expect in the coming months?

The fact is that this virus continues to succeed in its dirty work because it continues to change. And he does them with aspects that are advantageous for his own evolution. In this broth of variants, those that are more widespread are prevailing. In a world and population that has hybrid immunity. Each of us in Italy and in the world has been vaccinated, infected, then vaccinated and re-infected. And so we strengthened. But the virus can still kill, especially the frail and those who are not re-vaccinated.

For Covid there is no precise seasonality. But it is certain that in the winter period, by increasing the risk factors, it is easier to get infected. From this point of view there should be the planning of a vaccination on an annual basis and on a recommendation basis, which is then targeted to the proposal for the subjects for whom the flu vaccine is recommended.