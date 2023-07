On days like these, from 40 degrees, finding yourself with fever, dysentery and sore throat seems a contradiction in terms, but it’s not like that. The great heat, the one we are enduring in the week of the African anticyclone Charon, which is ferrying us quickly into the heart of summer with a “hot storm”, a storm of infernal heat, can also strike through infections caused by viruses particularly facilitated in attacking our organism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook