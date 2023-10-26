Viruses arrive that “disguise” themselves as flu, putting 15 million people at risk

They disguise themselves as the flu, but they’re not. They arrive first and attack in much the same way. Thus, while the WHO launches the flu alarm, which it predicts “will return to pre-pandemic levels”, flu which for Italian infectious disease specialists “will be virulent and will reach its peak between December and January”, arriving, as the front line of a threatening army, are the para-flu viruses, which are already forcing around 80 thousand Italians are in bed a week, with fever, cold, cough and sore throat, but in a third of cases also forms of inflammation of the stomach and intestines.

