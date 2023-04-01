In the video above you can see: Housekeeping reveals why the remote control in hotel rooms is hardly ever cleaned

It’s Easter holiday time. Some people will surely want to escape the dreary weather and travel. A hotel room promises luxury, adventure and cleanliness – but is that even true? No, says the British microbiologist and university professor Primerose Freestone and reveals where the most viruses, bacteria and bugs are.

“Whoever lived in the hotel room before you will have deposited bacteria, fungi and viruses all over the furniture, carpets, curtains and surfaces,” writes Freestone in an op-ed for the science magazine “The Conversation“. What remains of these germ deposits depends on how efficiently the room is cleaned.

Freestone names the most important virus and germ hotspots.

Health risks begin on the way to the hotel room

Freestone names the elevator as the first germ hotspot. “Keys are repeatedly pressed by many different people, which can transfer microorganisms to the surface of the keys and thereby to the fingers of hotel guests.”

Door handles in common rooms, for example in the hotel lobby, are also a danger. If these are not regularly disinfected, they are similarly contaminated with germs as elevator buttons, says the expert. She therefore recommends: “If you have touched a doorknob, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.”

Toilets usually particularly clean

Surprisingly, according to Freestone, toilets and bathrooms are often the least bacterially populated areas. Because: “They are usually cleaned more thoroughly than the rest of a hotel room.”

Exceptions are again the door handles, also to the bathroom, as well as the drinking glasses and toothbrush cups. If these are not disposable glasses, they should be washed again, recommends the microbiologist. Shower gel or shampoo can also be used for this.

Be careful with the remote control

The expert warns that germs and viruses can also collect on the desk, bedside table, telephone, kettle, coffee machine, light switch or remote control. “Because these surfaces are not always cleaned between guests.”

The same applies to soft objects such as pillows, chairs, curtains and blinds. “These are also difficult to clean and may not be disinfected except to remove stains.” Freestone therefore recommends cleaning hands after touching them.

Uninvited guests in the hotel bed

Bed, linens and pillows can also accommodate unwanted visitors. The expert explains: “While sheets and pillowcases are more likely to be changed, duvets are not, meaning these fabrics can become invisible reservoirs of pathogens.”

In addition to viruses and germs, bed bugs are unfortunately also widespread in many hotels. “These blood-sucking insects are experts at nesting in tight, small spaces and thinking there for months without food,” explains the microbiologist. This includes the cracks and crevices in luggage, mattresses and bedding.

While bed bug bites are unlikely to give you a communicable disease, bite sites can become inflamed and infected. The expert recommends an antiseptic ointment in an emergency.

How to recognize bed bugs

Reddish skin bites and bloodstains on the bed sheets are signs of an active infestation. It’s also worth taking a look at the mattress, the back of the headboard, the drawers and cupboards: “Brown spots could be leftover faeces, the skin of bedbugs looks brownish-silver and living bedbugs are brown in color and are usually one to seven millimeters long. ”

If you suspect something, you should also inform the hotel staff. And prefer to clean luggage and clothes before opening it at home.

Gastrointestinal, cold, corona as the most common infections

Incidentally, Freestone cites gastrointestinal infections, i.e. diarrhea and vomiting, as well as respiratory infections such as colds and pneumonia and, of course, Covid-19 as the most common infections that people catch in hotel rooms.

This is also due to the fact that viruses such as the norovirus can survive for days in an infectious form on surfaces. “And the typical time between room changes is often less than 12 hours.”

The microbiologist’s tips

Freestone therefore specifically recommends: