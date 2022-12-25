Like many long covid sufferers, Harry Leeming has spent the last two years having the symptoms he accused labeled either as a vivid imagination or as a result of an anxiety disorder. Visible was born out of this frustration and the need to help those in the same situation, an app that serves precisely to “make visible” the effects of long covid, first of all to patients but also to doctors and researchers.

Calibrate fatigue. Leeming, a young engineer who lives between London and San Francisco, worked with a team of health professionals to create the app, which aims to make the daily life of those suffering from long covid more manageable, for example by helping to dose the physical effort. One of the consequences of long covid is in fact the sharpening of symptoms after sport: «It doesn’t happen immediately after physical effort – explains Harry, who was an experienced cyclist and climber before long covid – but hours or even days later. Precisely because the feedback arrives so late, it is very difficult to understand if you are overdoing the exercise».

Under control (or almost). Visible, available for free in the beta version, allows you to check symptoms from a morning and evening list, monitor sleep quality, enter menstrual cycle data and other biometric parameters such as heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV). , measured by placing a finger behind the smartphone camera lens. Heart rate is not fixed but increases or decreases naturally in response to a series of psychophysical parameters; therefore, heart rate variability is usually an indicator of good health. However, various research shows that it is attenuated in people with long covid or chronic fatigue syndrome, and that it is a reliable indicator of exhaustion. See also "Neil" team's new work "Voice of Cards Dragon Island" first revealed | 4Gamers

Take action in advance. After a few days of monitoring the parameters, patients can begin to notice if there is a physiological trend of their symptoms, to understand when they worsen and eventually to stop before they can get any worse. In short, it is possible change your lifestyle to prevent excessive kickback: unlike fitness apps that encourage users to work harder, Visible helps stop in time. “In the future, we’d like to get to predict when symptoms flare up so we can warn users earlier and give them a larger window of time to practice,” says Lemming, who just received a million-dollar grant to improve your app.