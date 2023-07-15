Vision loss linked to dementia in the elderly. « Medicine in the Library

Vision loss linked to dementia in the elderly.

A new study suggests that vision loss in people over the age of 71 could be linked to dementia. The study was published in “JAMA Ophthalmology“.

Researchers at the University of Michigan found is that study participants (3817 patients over 71 years old) with vision loss were more likely to have dementia than people without vision problems.

Read abstract of the article:

Objectively Measured Visual Impairment and Dementia Prevalence in Older Adults in the US

Olivia J. Killeen, MD, MS; et al.

JAMA Ophthalmol. Published online July 13, 2023. doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2023.2854

I like:

“Like” Loading…

Related

This entry was posted on luglio 15, 2023 a 4:47 PM and is filed under News-search. Marked by tags: geriatrics, neurology, ophthalmology, psychiatry. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

You can leave a responseor trackback from your own site.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

