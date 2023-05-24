Vision problems? With these habits, you risk only making the situation worse

Nutrition but not only: here are the wrong behaviors that worsen vision problems according to the expert.

The eyes they are precious organs that need to be taken care of: often indeed it is not only the advancing age that decreases the functioning of vision, but also some errors protracted for years even by the youngest. Especially in today’s society, where most people are constantly attached to electronic devices or sleep little compared to the time they should, it is not uncommon for even the youngest to experience problems with the visual apparatus.

Obviously, one must always keep in mind the natural predisposition, but as in all things, behavior can have a significant impact. Did you know for example that too much eye makeup can damage them? Or, what sleeping with contact lenses is a very serious mistake? Not to mention the habit of rub your eyes often perhaps with dirty hands! These and others are the points on which attention is focused Dr. Gaia Cestelli in one of the posts published on his Instagram page.

If you suffer from vision problems, these behaviors are very harmful: avoiding them will help you a lot

First find out what he recommends the Cestelli naturopath, it should be emphasized the importance of undergoing regular eye checks. Even if you weren’t affected by vision problems from birth, you should never wait to experience discomfort before contacting a specialist. That said, it is vital to follow a few rules to keep this sensory organ healthy. In addition to the mistakes to avoid mentioned above, the doctor also talks about pay attention to nutrition.

Eating correctly helps your eyesight a lot and it is important to know which foods favor the functioning of this organ, preventing the onset of problems. Also in this case, preferring colored fruit and vegetables at the table can be very useful: with their considerable amount of vitamins and antioxidants, they can only benefit the eyes.

Other beneficial substances in this regard are omega-3 fatty acids, therefore green light to oily fish, walnuts and also flax seeds to counteract dry eyes. Many of the vision problems are caused by diseases such as cholesterol, diabetes, hypertension, therefore it is important to reduce the consumption of foods rich in saturated fats and refined sugars.

Even in these cases, nutrition proves to be the first weapon in defense of health, so let’s not overlook it!