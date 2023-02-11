Eyesight is very important and must be kept under control: this fun eye test reveals if yours is ‘top’ or has some problems.

When it comes to health, what is fundamental is consult your doctor: only a qualified professional can diagnose any problems with certainty and prescribe the right medicines for treatment. Having made this premise, the test that we propose absolutely does not want to take the place of a specialist, but can be taken as a simple game with which to have fun and test your eyesight.

As with all the other organs of our body, the eyes are a very sophisticated machine and, even if they don’t present any kind of problem, with age and over the years, they can experience discomfort. The test that we will show you has been very successful on the Internet: based on the number that you will be able to see by looking carefully at the image, you will be able to find out how healthy your eyesight is. It is still a game devoid of any scientific value, but it can still give you a first orientation on the possibility that your eyes have some problems.

Are your eyes working perfectly? Find out with this visual test

In this abstract image you see a myriad of black and white dots: to carry out the test, just observe the photo for a few minutes without getting distracted and, depending on the number that will appear to you, you will discover your eventual ailment.astigmatism o to myopia. These two are the most common eye disorders: many people don’t even know they have them, but as always, it’s best to realize it as soon as possible to be able to stem the problem.

The myopia makes it difficult to focus on objects if they are not located at a certain distance. Who is astigmatico, on the other hand, he is unable to correctly perceive the objects he sees, which seem more or less elongated depending on the seriousness of the problem. And it is not excluded that you could have both problems. So let’s proceed with the test, so we suggest you choose a quiet moment and place to be able to concentrate properly and not give hasty answers. Below, you will find the answers related to the various alternatives.