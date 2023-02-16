Home Health visited and discharged, Veronika died of a heart attack at the age of 42
visited and discharged, Veronika died of a heart attack at the age of 42

by admin
visited and discharged, Veronika died of a heart attack at the age of 42

Veronika Kvas would have turned 43 next July, but a heart attack cut short her life and dreams. A heart attack that her partner, Abedallatif EO, thinks could have been …

He would have turned 43 next July Veronika Kvas, but a heart attack cut short her life and dreams. A heart attack that the companion, Abedallatif EO, he thinks that he could have been identified and perhaps cured, so much so that he filed a lawsuit telling his story to the carabinieri of Somma Vesuviana. The investigations will tell if he is right, if it will be possible to go to trial, if in some way – where possible responsibilities are highlighted – justice can be done.

Veronika, of Ukrainian nationality, had been living for some time in Vesuvian sum with his companion of Moroccan origin: Abedallatif too had left his homeland to seek a better life in the Vesuvian hinterland. The two had lived together for eighteen years and from their union was born Eduardo, their only son. An undoubtedly difficult, complicated life: he was unemployed, in the end both were satisfied with occasional jobs to get by. Until a week ago.

Last Friday night Veronika complains of chest pains and tries to resist, thinking of a passing malaise. It’s five in the morning when she asks her partner to take her to the emergency room. He drives her to the Trusso Cardiomed nursing home in Ottaviano. There she was examined by the doctors on duty and then discharged at 7.40 with a report which reads “thoracoalgia with vomiting”. That is, chest pain whose causes are usually multiple. Before letting her go, the woman is “recommended” to have a cardiological visit.

Back home, in Somma Vesuviana, Veronika is calmer, she even feels a little better but still complains of pain in her chest and throat. Annoyances that go on all day. Her intention was to see another doctor on Monday. She arrives on Saturday evening, February 11th. Veronika tries to rest but at 3.30 in the morning she gets up, goes to the bathroom refusing help from her partner and then passes out. She collapses and it is Abedallatif who rescues her and takes her back to bed. It is now Sunday morning when the woman hears the chest pain increase more and more. His partner calls a friend, asks him for help in contacting a cardiologist. But it’s still Sunday, so they are asked to wait at least an hour or two.

Abedallatif leaves the house to do the shopping. Barely ten minutes go by when the son calls him back on his cell phone and explains that his mother has difficulty breathing, so he rushes home and in the meantime calls his friend, begging him to hasten the cardiological consultation. In the end he manages to talk to the doctor: he is the one who, having listened to the symptoms, suggests calling for help immediately. So Abedallatif, while Veronika is getting worse with each passing minute, calls 118 and the operators arrive at their home at 8.30. The ambulance begins its journeyhospital of the sea, on board is Veronika and also Abedallatif who did not want to leave her. While he entrusts her to the care of the doctors, he then remains in the waiting room. At 12 they inform him of the death of his partner due to cardiac arrest due to a heart attack.

He wasn’t being treated for heart problems, Veronika, he only regularly took a blood pressure medicine high blood pressure, prescribed by your general practitioner. Now the woman’s partner and son want the truth, they want to know if the doctors who visited Veronika the night between Friday and last Saturday are responsible or not, if an operation or immediate transfer to another facility could have saved her life .

