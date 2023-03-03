news-txt”>

Screening in squares and gyms, nephrologies open from Mantua to Bari, and illuminated monuments, starting from the Royal Palace of Caserta: Italy is thus preparing to celebrate World Kidney Day on 9 March. Focusing attention on chronic kidney disease, which affects more or less seriously about 5 million Italians, are the Italian Kidney Foundation (Fir) and the Italian Society of Nephrology (Sin).

The “Open Doors in Nephrology” initiative is back in attendance, at the nephrology or dialysis centers of many Italian hospitals, stations will be set up for measuring blood pressure and collecting urine samples.

The awareness-raising activity will also involve pharmacies, with the distribution of information brochures. “The goal – explains the president of Fir Massimo Morosetti, director of the Nephrology Department of the Giovan Battista Grassi Hospital in Rome – is to lead to increasingly early diagnoses, identifying early stage diseases in people who do not yet know they suffer from them. For this reason , screening activities will also take place outside hospitals, such as in Caritas reception centres, gyms, even in squares and in some schools thanks to pilot projects in particular in Naples”.

There are also many meetings and conferences on the calendar, in some cases, such as in Rovigo, also hosted in shopping centres: they will be an opportunity to disseminate the 8 rules for keeping the kidneys healthy, first and foremost taking medicines under medical supervision, periodically measuring blood pressure and blood sugars. “Proper nutrition and adequate physical activity – explains the president of Sin Stefano Bianchi – can be of great help in maintaining the health of the kidneys. The problem with kidney diseases is that they are often ignored for a long time and are diagnosed only when the kidney it’s already damaged”. Finally, how to understand if the kidneys are not well what to do if the therapies don’t work are some of the questions that the experts will answer during Facebook live on March 9 at 6 pm.