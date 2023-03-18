Home Health Visual test: there is a fingerprint unlike any other, only 5% of users can find it in 8 seconds
Health

by admin
They all look identical but they are not. Who can find the only fingerprint that is different from the others in a maximum of 8 seconds?

Are all the footprints shown in the image the same? Apparently yes, but in reality there is one different from the others. Can you find it in 8 seconds? Most users need twice as long.

Try the visual challenge and let us know how long it took you to spot it.

If you didn’t make it, here is the solution below.

laura rose

