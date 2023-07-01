Visual test: you have 30 seconds to find the 4 differences. Only the best make it

How trained is our eyesight and when is our spirit of observation acute? 30 seconds to find all the differences

Taking care of your eyes is essential, but also keeping your mind trained, active, continuously stimulating it. Routine, laziness, lack of stimuli, can in the long run damage both our body and our brain. Visual challenges, quizzes, quizzes and puzzles are a great way to get mental “exercise”. Here are two images apparently identical: only 30 seconds available to find all the differenceswe will make it?

At first glance, many of us will think that it is child’s play, a challenge that even a child would be able to win. Yet, once we undertake to observe the two photos, we will realize how complicated it can be.

30 seconds: Can you spot all the differences between these two seemingly identical photos?

In fact, it’s not just sight that is at stake, it’s our perception, our way of observing and reasoning, of looking at the big picture and then at the individual details. For this reason it is important to keep in mind that, often, the solution is not as “obvious” as one might thinkbut it hides in the details.

To help us, a small hint to start from: there are four differences we are looking for, four details that make the two photos, apparently identical, different. When we feel ready to start, we can start the timer and test ourselves: only 30 seconds is the time we have available. Once it expires, the solution will be waiting for us right below.

Here are the differences: they are highlighted in the blue circles. Congratulations to those who have found them all (tantasalute.it)

As highlighted in the various circles applied on the images, the four differences focus right in the foreground. Looking closely at the hand of the woman holding the bag and passport, we will notice that in one of the two photos the rings are missing.

The document, then, is the third element on which we can notice a different detail: one of the columns is missing in the symbol engraved in gold. Finally, also pay attention to the bag. On the side of one of the handles the silver tack is missing which instead is present in the twin photo.

Here are the four differences discovered, anyone who managed to spot them in 30 seconds can feel really proud of themselves. For those who, on the other hand, didn’t win the challenge, no problem: a little relaxation is what is needed to become infallible.

