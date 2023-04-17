Home » visualized the reactive astrocyte-neuron interaction. « Medicine in the Library
Alzheimer’s: Reactive astrocyte-neuron interaction visualized.

Posted by giorgiobertin on April 17, 2023

A team of South Korean scientists led by director C. Justin LEE of the Center for Cognition and Sociality within the Institute for Basic Science has made a new discovery that may revolutionize both the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The team demonstrated a mechanism whereby astrocytes in the brain take up high levels of acetates, turning them into dangerous reactive astrocytes. They then went on to develop a new imaging technique that exploits this mechanism to directly observe astrocyte-neuron interactions.

11C-acetate and 18F-FDG imaging for visualizing reactive astrogliosis and the associated neuronal glucose hypometabolism in AD patients’ brains.
A. Representative PET images of 11C-acetate and 18F-FDG in control and AD patients.
B. Multiple correlations between 11C-acetate SUVR, 18F-FDG SUVR in the entorhinal cortex and hippocampus, and MMSE scores.

Lee’s research team previously reported that reactive astrocytes and the enzyme monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) within these cells can be used as therapeutic targets for AD. Recently, they also confirmed the existence of a urea cycle in astrocytes and demonstrated that activated urea cycle promotes dementia.

In this latest research, Lee’s team used positron emission tomography (PET) with radioactive acetate and glucose (11C-acetate and 18F-FDG) probes to visualize changes in neuronal metabolism in AD patients. .

this study offers us a new possibility to use PET imaging with 11 C-acetate and 18 F-FDG for the early diagnosis of AD. Furthermore, the recently discovered mechanism of reactive astrogliosis via the acetate and MCT1 transporter suggests a new target for AD treatment.

See also  The Omicron variant replicates much better than Delta in the bronchi, but not in the lungs - breaking latest news

Dr. C. Justin LEE said: “We confirmed a significant recovery during inhibition of MCT1, the astrocyte-specific acetate transport, in an animal model of AD,” and added, “We expect that MCT1 may be a novel therapeutic target for AD.”.

Read abstract of the article:
Visualizing reactive astrocyte-neuron interaction in Alzheimer’s disease using 11C-acetate and 18F-FDG
Min-Ho Nam, Hae Young Ko, Dongwoo Kim,…….Mijin Yun, C Justin Lee.
Brain, 2023;, awad037,

Source: Center for Cognition and Sociality, Institute for Basic Science, Daejeon 34126, Republic of Korea

