visualized the reactive astrocyte-neuron interaction. « Medicine in the Library

Alzheimer’s: Reactive astrocyte-neuron interaction visualized.
Posted by giorgiobertin on April 17, 2023
A team of South Korean scientists led by director C. Justin LEE of the Center for Cognition and Sociality within the Institute for Basic Science has made a new discovery that may revolutionize both the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The team demonstrated a mechanism whereby astrocytes in the brain take up high levels of acetates, turning them into dangerous reactive astrocytes. They then went on to develop a new imaging technique that exploits this mechanism to directly observe astrocyte-neuron interactions.
Lee’s research team previously reported that reactive astrocytes and the enzyme monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) within these cells can be used as therapeutic targets for AD. Recently, they also confirmed the existence of a urea cycle in astrocytes and demonstrated that activated urea cycle promotes dementia.
In this latest research, Lee’s team used positron emission tomography (PET) with radioactive acetate and glucose (11C-acetate and 18F-FDG) probes to visualize changes in neuronal metabolism in AD patients. .
this study offers us a new possibility to use PET imaging with 11 C-acetate and 18 F-FDG for the early diagnosis of AD. Furthermore, the recently discovered mechanism of reactive astrogliosis via the acetate and MCT1 transporter suggests a new target for AD treatment.
Dr. C. Justin LEE said: “We confirmed a significant recovery during inhibition of MCT1, the astrocyte-specific acetate transport, in an animal model of AD,” and added, “We expect that MCT1 may be a novel therapeutic target for AD.”.
Read abstract of the article:
Visualizing reactive astrocyte-neuron interaction in Alzheimer’s disease using 11C-acetate and 18F-FDG
Min-Ho Nam, Hae Young Ko, Dongwoo Kim,…….Mijin Yun, C Justin Lee.
Brain, 2023;, awad037,
Source: Center for Cognition and Sociality, Institute for Basic Science, Daejeon 34126, Republic of Korea
This entry was posted on aprile 17, 2023 a 10:56 am and is filed under News-search. Tagged with: neurology, radiology. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.
You can leave a responseor trackback from your own site.