Visually enlarge a small guest toilet: 5 useful tips from the experts

It is clear that the guest toilet does not require much space. The main bathroom plays a more important role here. Nonetheless, you want more than just a cold, uninviting wall niche in which to do business. According to experts, how can you optically enlarge a small guest toilet?

We want to feel comfortable in every room in our home and strive to furnish it accordingly. But the greater the lack of space, the more difficult the task and expert opinion is required.

Wall mounting for the washbasin or countertop washbasin?

Furniture always plays a crucial role in furnishing. In the guest toilet, these come in the form of a toilet, sink and cabinets. The type of sink in particular can have a major impact on the overall appearance of the powder room. With wall mounting you have the advantage that all pipes and cables are hidden in the wall. This has its price, because part of the space is lost. But in the end it would be no different with a washbasin with a base cabinet. The difference, however, is that with wall mounting, the area under the basin remains free. In this way, everything looks more spacious and you can optically enlarge a small guest toilet.

According to interior designer and founder of KTM Design Katie Thomas, wall-mounted sinks ensure that all pipes and fittings are within the wall. While they don’t create any storage space, the free floor space underneath creates the illusion of a larger space. “And like sinks, wall-mounted toilets free up space on the floor and give the impression that the room is bigger,” the expert continues.

The right toilet and sink size

Sufficient space and freedom is not only necessary to be comfortable in the room. This also affects the spaciousness visually. Katie Thomas says: “Corner sinks that fit into awkward spaces are useful for smaller spaces. For example, the corner behind the door can save space and give you more floor space.” Ideally, there should be at least 1 meter of freedom of movement around all elements in the guest toilet. If it’s too narrow, the room will appear even narrower.

Small guest toilet optically enlarge with the help of the tiles

It’s probably no secret that light colors open up a room visually, making it appear brighter and therefore more spacious. Light color reflect light and make the environment more friendly and welcoming. Jo Oliver, director of Stone & Ceramic Warehouse, says: “Light colored tiles can make a small bathroom appear larger as they reflect more light than darker colors and give an airy and spacious feel”. And of course that also applies if you design a very small guest toilet. Also, try to avoid color contrast. The expert recommends: “Using the same tiles on the walls and floor enhances the sense of space by creating a unified appearance.”

Marketing Manager at von Cosentino UK, Laura Davie also adds: “Extra large tiles are a great way to play with proportions in a smaller bathroom and this can be taken a step further by using surface coverings to cover entire walls “. Large tiles also reduce the number of joints in the room and in combination with the large tiles, even a small guest toilet can be optically enlarged.

Colors instead of sterile white

The old-fashioned “white makes you look bigger” doesn’t have to be 100 percent correct. Justyna Korczynska, color consultant at Crown, explains what sounds contradictory at first as follows: Small rooms have “been the victim of the design philosophy ‘all white makes it look bigger’ for far too long”. Instead, the use of a striking color should have the effect that attention is drawn away from the small size of the room and towards the colour.

Or do you like to choose the golden mean. If white is actually too sterile and boring for you, but you don’t want anything too strong either, “shades of gray are extremely versatile and fit perfectly.” A light gray shade as a wall color in the guest toilet, for example, gives the room more structure than white, according to the expert.

Toilet furnishing ideas: clever use of storage space and decorations

If you set up a small toilet, the question of how to get the best storage space naturally arises. Guest toilet furniture must be practical and should not take up too much space. The same applies to the decoration – it should be homely, but not too much of a good thing. Interior designer Katie Thomas recommends hanging corner storage to save space.

Mirrored doors, or mirrors in general, cannot be missing either, to create the illusion of a larger space. “When decorating a small bathroom, fixed mirrors on a long wall double the spatial impact. A standing mirror can be moved to create different moods in the room, which is great when light isn’t as important and you want to create an atmosphere with candles,” says Juliette Thomas, Founder and Director of Juliettes Interiors, adding further : “The bigger the mirror, the better.” In contrast, a mirror that’s too small can look flimsy. This, in turn, upsets the balance of the entire room. A good rule is: the wall mirror should not be wider than the piece of furniture underneath.

“A large mirror hanging on the wall above the sink makes the room appear larger. Finally, you can add towel rails to the back of the doors to free up wall space and make the room appear even larger” (just like the principle above for the sink and toilet). Open shelves, which are only equipped with decorations here and there, are also good ideas for a mini guest toilet that make the small room look more homely, but not too crowded.