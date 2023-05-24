Vitality of a law. By Daniele Piccione – Mental Health Forum

The vitalism of a law in the age of fragile passions

(May 16, 1978 – May 16, 2023)

by Daniele Piccione

Sometimes anniversaries can be cruel. The forty-five years of the l. 13 May 1978, no. 180 could not be celebrated with the fullness of spirit that many would have liked, because a leaden pall is the backdrop to the mental health protection system here and today. The tragic murder of the psychiatrist Barbara Capovani seems to revive the same climate of urgency that was felt in Parliament in the spring of 1978. But only in appearance. Also due to this misunderstood urgency, transformed into an emergency by the wrong target, the celebrations for the epitaph in asylums have never been conducted with such an acute note of melancholy and restlessness. But the first feeling, for us who support the law 180, originates from the death of Franco Rotelli, too recent to be even partially understood in his sense of loss without remedy. He who was an inexhaustible and creative interpreter of the actual development of Law No. 180 of 1978.

The mourning and bewilderment for the deadly aggression in Pisa have therefore reopened the scenario of revisionism collaterally, renewing the undue projection on the 1978 law of the immense contradictions that inhabit the systems of social protection, especially in the areas where the myths neo -securitari and the painful regression of the principle of solidarity (art. 2 of the Constitution) on which our welfare.

And instead the fertile season of deinstitutionalization, with its ripe fruits enclosed in the epoch-making law of May 1978, should be re-read in terms of a paradigmatic model, overcoming the minimalism of those who interpret it as a punctiform island in a sea of ​​inefficiencies and inadequacies. Forty-five years ago the urgency of the law – it should be remembered – arose from the referendum perspective that threatened to disarticulate Giolitti’s law on civil psychiatric hospitals, however leaving an abandoned desert in its place. Then there was the political contingency requiring the completion of a piece of legislation which would then constitute the last parliamentary gasp of the era of the thaw of constitutional rights. Not only was the fourth Andreotti government, strongly desired and built by Aldo Moro, the first to be based on potential foundations for the enlargement of the majority which included the communist party, but the work of Tina Anselmi, then Minister of Health, guaranteed unrepeatable prospects of happened to a law for the construction of services which would then be integrated with the establishment of the National Health System, with a universalistic and free vocation, in December 1978.

If, therefore, that humanitarian urgency, which had also been the hallmark of Franco Basaglia’s practices and doctrine, can make one think of a radicalizing normative fabric crossed by a vivid inspiration of development of the political community, the compositional values ​​at the base of the ln 180 of 1978 already had an unprecedented experience of social experimentation behind them. In short, they had been tested on the concrete terrain of the territories.

The model of psychiatric assistance “without the shadow of the asylum in the background or behind the lines” (Goffman), was gaining ground in Gorizia, Trieste and in the cities of anti-institutional expansion such as Arezzo and Livorno. Furthermore, the ideas of cooperatives, a participatory fabric of support for local services, had begun to peep out, representing the overcoming of the monolithic alternative to the psychiatric hospital represented by the therapeutic community alone. The clear cut, in the field of civil legislation, of the terrible stigma connected to the presumption of dangerousness of the mentally ill, however, marked an extraordinary cultural change. These instances alone translated into legal provisions would have branded an epochal goal in our legal culture, overturning the statute of traditional psychiatry in favor of a powerful impetus towards the protection of mental health integrated in the territories, close to people’s needs, inclusive and not segregating.

But the epochal value of the Italian legislation – promptly captured by the World Health Organization – spread thanks to the diversification of the therapeutic and rehabilitative offer guaranteed by the umbrella of the mental health departments, by the fierce fight against the dismantling – even in the metropolises along the suffered decade of the eighties – of psychiatric hospitals, with their load of intolerable marginalization. The bet of outlining a legislative reference to prevention was won; the diffusion of pioneering practices in the field of mutual aid and the protagonism of service users, of seminal ideas of what, in the following decades, would become the full involvement of the third sector proved to be decisive. Courageous solutions to demolish the Gordian knot between organic psychiatry and the power of abrasion of constitutional rights testified to the long wave of cultural avant-gardes, also in the trajectory of the implementation of the law, so as to feed an intergenerational vitality which would then allow the diffusion, at international, of the values ​​of our legislation.

Since its entry into force, on this extraordinary legislative system of social progress of our political community, however, the ax of misunderstandings, of tampering with words through slogans and litanies, of the drying up of financial supply flows, not infrequently also of instrumentalizations for explicitly revisionist purposes. Thus, as happened even to the republican Constitution on a large scale, the contradictions of the wild withdrawal of social protection, of the scam of labels behind which lurks the return of new and sneaky asylum shells and practices from consigned to oblivion, re-proposed under the deceptive guise of newness. As always happens, the kind laws that “restore subjectivity” (Rovatti), have had the fate of fighting against many and sometimes hidden adversaries. But behind this siege which at times seemed to be capable of opening breaches in the effectiveness of one of the most lived and participated laws in republican history, vast horizons open up which the besiegers should scrutinize, if only to be able to reason about what, even opportunistically would be beneficial to them in terms of performance of social and health policy guidelines. And then to the temptation to bet everything and strongly on new places of exclusion, on models of competitive and non-solidarity regionalism, on the dismantling of integrated mental health thanks to the system of districts of the cities that treat, on the levers of a model of social protection that is always more classist, selective and cruel to the fragile, the persistent vitality of the Basaglia law could oppose new and unexpected cultural resources.

To dispel the shadows that weigh on this restless spring, the international guidelines supported by the World Health Organization could eventually come to the rescue, awareness should spread of continuing the fight against hidden segregations, with specific legislative instruments which, moreover, are already lying in Parliament ; the implementation lines of law n. 227 of 2021, on disability, will materialize, which relaunch the deinstitutionalization and strengthening of the capacity of people who experience the disorder and disability. Not everything is immobile, therefore. The scenery is jagged.

Above all, we need to count on a new generation of practitioners, psychiatrists, clients and family members strong enough to override the regressive pressures in favor of legislative revision. They are the bulwarks in defense of the Basaglia law. And it is to these living forces of society that we need to look with optimism in order to relaunch on the tables of what is still missing: the protection of mental health in prisons, the overcoming of the imperfect balances of the treatment of the so-called “mad offender”, the progressive alignment of compliance with the principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

So then, if we know how to re-propose the vital values ​​of law 180, we will be able to re-launch its complete implementation. Thus, the new world of full and integrated rights to inclusion and independent life (art. 19 UN Convention), in its social and not only health folds, will come to the aid of the old world which, although appearing to be a minority rooted in a small part of Italy, knew how to become hegemonic and hand over, forty-five years ago, the fundamental rights to his fragile brothers, freeing them from the walls that surrounded the gardens of Abel (Zavoli).

When all this will happen, perhaps, from apparent besiegers, the revisionists of the Basaglia law will be able to find themselves besieged.