Vitamin A makes your skin smooth and firm at any age: these foods are full of it and make you look very young

The health and beauty of the skin strictly depend on what we eat: let’s not neglect the intake of some very useful foods

There are numerous skin beauty products on the market, such as creams and masks that promise miracles in giving us perfect and radiant skin.

We should not completely rely on these remedies and neglect the fundamental role of nutritionwhich can help maintain the healthy and young skin if it guarantees the hiring of some key nutrients.

The vitamin A it is essential to ensure the proper functioning of our body from various points of view. One of the functions performed by vitamin A concerns epithelial cells and therefore the skin health.

The antioxidant properties of vitamin A help to fight oxidative stress and free radicals, responsible for premature aging of the skin and the formation of wrinkles. Closely related to vitamin A is the production of collagen, a protein that gives elasticity to the skin. It also stimulates the production of hyaluronic acidessential for skin hydration, and the keratinanother protein that protects the skin from damage from UV rays and pollution.

Let’s go in search of orange

To ensure that our body has a sufficient supply of vitamin A and therefore have one radiant, compact and supple skin we must include foods that are rich in them in our daily diet.

As is often the case in nature, color is a good indicator. If we consume orange colored foods and reddish we will assume carotenoidswhich are precursors of vitamin A. This means that the body converts them into vitamin A. We therefore consume orange fruits and vegetables such as carrotsthe pumpkini peppers reds, the melonthe apricotsil mangothe papayathe medlars not oranges.

What to eat to nourish and protect the skin

Similarly the green leafy vegetables like the spinach contain the beta-carotene, a carotenoid that is converted into vitamin A by the body. They are very rich there too rocketil parsleyil basili Brussels sprouts and in general cabbage and broccolithe chicoryi peasi green beans eh beans.

To directly take vitamin A that the body can use immediately, we have to tack on foods of animal origin as the carne and especially the liverwhich is very rich in it, the yolk of the egg, the latte whole and dairy products in general, in particular butter, pecorino, scamorza, gruyere, parmesan and buffalo mozzarella and yoghurtil pesce like salmon and mackerel.

