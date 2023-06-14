Vitamin A+E Hevert Vital – well combined for eyes, skin and immune system

Hevert-Arzneimittel GmbH & Co. KG

Vitamin A+E Hevert Vital is the latest vitamin preparation from Hevert-Arzneimittel. The body cannot produce the fat-soluble vitamins A and E on its own. While vitamin A contributes to the maintenance of normal vision, skin and mucous membranes as well as immune function, vitamin E as an antioxidant is an effective protection against free radicals. Both vitamins work synergistically in the body. The preparation is particularly suitable for older people, vegans and supporters of a low-fat diet, as well as for everyone who wants to keep their eyes, skin and mucous membranes healthy. Hevert preparations are only available in pharmacies.

Vitamin A – much more than just the “eye vitamin”

Vitamin A is the generic term for its three active forms retinol, retinal and retinoic acid. The essential vitamin is fat-soluble and is mainly found in animal foods such as liver (main supplier), red meat, fish or dairy products. Vegetable food contains provitamin A, so-called carotenoids, which still have to be converted into vitamin A by the body. Beta-carotene, the most important and most abundant carotenoid, is found primarily in brightly colored fruits and vegetables.

Vitamin A is known as the eye vitamin because, among other things, it contributes to the maintenance of normal vision. A deficiency is often noticeable through the development of Bitot spots (white keratin deposits that occur primarily in the area of ​​the eyelids and the conjunctiva), combined with night blindness and dry eyes. Especially people who work a lot in front of the screen should pay attention to their vitamin A level. However, this is not the only task of this vitamin. It is involved in numerous metabolic processes and is also largely responsible for the body’s resistance to infections such as respiratory diseases or infectious diarrhea. Especially in low-income countries, increased child mortality due to malnutrition correlates with constant re-infections – e.g. B. in measles or infectious diarrhea – with a vitamin A deficiency. Supplementation was able to significantly reduce mortality in this age group.[1] Vitamin A is also indispensable for the epithelial integrity of mucous membranes both in the intestine (keyword tight junctions) and in the respiratory tract. In principle, tight junctions are diffusion barriers that either completely block molecules from the intracellular space or are associated with selective permeability (semi-permeability) for molecules of a certain size. This is relevant for all cells, but especially for the intestines and brain.

Vitamin E: antioxidant and excellent radical scavenger

The essential vitamin E is actually a collective term for various fat-soluble substances, but is very often equated with alpha-tocopherol. Vitamin E is one of the most important antioxidants that can neutralize free radicals in the body. These free radicals are aggressive oxygen molecules that are mainly formed when there is excessive stress and/or physical exertion, high consumption of alcohol or tobacco or also as a result of certain environmental influences and UV radiation. They can trigger an early (skin) aging process, but also certain diseases. If there is a vitamin E deficiency, this often leads to fatigue, muscle weakness, tremors and even retinal diseases. A vitamin E deficiency does not necessarily have to be associated with an undersupply of the vitamin, but can also be caused by problems with the absorption of vitamin E in the body. These can be triggered, for example, by gluten intolerance or certain intestinal diseases. The best natural vitamin E suppliers are vegetable oils such as wheat germ oil, rapeseed oil or sunflower oil and nuts. Vitamin E is only found in small amounts – if at all – in animal foods, for example in seafood or fish and poultry.

Vitamin A+E Hevert Vital

With the new vitamin preparation Vitamin A+E Hevert Vital (PZN 18219756), Hevert-Arznemittel will be offering a combination preparation with the two important vitamins from May 2023. The combination of vitamins A and E leads to advantageous synergy effects: both vitamins complement and strengthen each other in terms of their physiological function in maintaining healthy skin and mucous membranes, which is important, among other things, to successfully ward off pathogens. In addition, vitamin E protects vitamin A from oxidative degradation in the digestive tract and improves its absorption into the blood. Especially older people, vegans and vegetarians as well as people who sit in front of the screen a lot and want to protect their eyes as well as the health of their skin should supplement the two vitamins. Vitamin A+E Hevert Vital is vegan, lactose- and gluten-free and contains no artificial colors or preservatives. The new preparation contains 800 µg vitamin A (retinol equivalents 2666 IU) and 67 mg vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol equivalents 100 IU) per capsule (daily consumption recommendation).

With the launch of this new vitamin preparation, the family company Hevert-Arzneimittel has once again proven its reputation as a vitamin specialist. More information about the preparations and the sustainable family business Hevert can be found on the drug manufacturer’s website at www.hevert.de.

Vitamin A+E Hevert Vital, 60 Kapseln RRP: 16.96 EUR (PZN 18219756)

Product information

Vitamin A+E Hevert Vital – dietary supplement. Consumption during pregnancy should be in consultation with a doctor. Other vitamin A-containing food supplements or medicines should not be taken without medical advice. Ingredients: Vitamin E, bulking agent microcrystalline cellulose, hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, vitamin A, vegetable oil (coconut, rapeseed). Pack size: 60 capsules.

