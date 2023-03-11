Vitamin B12 is a fundamental molecule for many processes in the body which is important to take when deficient. However, high blood levels of this vitamin have been linked to increased mortality. Many researches, in recent years, have shown that the lack of vitamin B12 can lead to even serious diseases, such as anemia and neuropsychiatric disorders.

On the other hand, however, it has been seen that even its excessive concentration in the blood can be associated with pathological conditions: especially in the elderly and in those with kidney disease, an association has been observed between high plasma levels of this molecule and a higher mortality.

Vitamin B12 Alert: Here’s What Happens If…

Individuals with the highest concentration of vitamin B12 in their blood were found to be older on average, with a greater rate of overweight and higher blood pressure, with higher blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and poorer kidney function, compared with who had normal or low vitamin B12 groupings.

Conversely, no correlation was seen with respect to a possible personal history of cancer, kidney disease, or cardiovascular disorders. observing such people over time, it was seen that a high plasma vitamin B12 pool was linked to increased all-cause mortality. Subsequent statistical analyzes were made to see if this mortality could be correlated to older age, tumors, renal or cardiovascular disease.

Then, none of these conditions were reported to be significant. In other words: it has been seen that high levels of vitamin B12 are linked to greater mortality in general, but it is not clear which pathologies determine this risk. To date, unfortunately, we have only partial answers. One theory is that increased levels of vitamin B12 in the blood are linked to liver and kidney disease, and in fact, a diseased liver releases more vitamin B12 into the circulation, and diseased kidneys have a harder time removing it.

In short, this molecule, rather than being risky in itself, could be a spy for the malfunctioning of various devices. We conclude by saying that vitamin B12 is not to be abhorred. When lacking, integrating it is very important to prevent and treat even serious disorders, such as anemia. However, it is possible that, when compared to elevated blood levels in people not taking supplements, it is an indicator of subordinate dysfunction with a greater risk of death.