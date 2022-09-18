A daily intake of B12 is necessary for an active lifestyle and in general good health. One of the most common symptoms, which will help you understand if you need to increase the amount ingested, is tiredness at rest.

Vitamin B12 deficiency can have many side effects on your health: one of them, tiredness even at rest, also called asthenia.

For many people, in fact, fatigue unfortunately does not pass even with a good night’s sleep, meaning a night of deep and trouble-free sleep. The source of this discomfort lies precisely in the lack of vitamin B12: this is responsible for the production of red blood cells and their ability to carry oxygen. Without the right capacity, our body is unable to restore its energy levels, so sleeping is not enough to feel better.

Vitamin B12 deficiency can become, over time, a major problem for the body, because what are temporary symptoms can become permanent if not managed in time. In addition to asthenia, i.e. fatigue at rest, symptoms of a lack of vitamin B12 are considered:

vision disturbances

numbness or tingling in the hands and feet

jaundice

inflammation and swelling of the tongue

breathing difficulties even in the absence of physical exercise

frequent headaches

pallor

tachycardia

balance disorders

difficulty in concentration and memory

Of all these, however, the most common is certainly asthenia. A recent survey conducted in the UK found that more than 90% of people with B12 deficiency exhibit symptoms of fatigue, accompanied by glossitis (34%) and hair loss, mouth ulcers and poor vision (30 %).

The surest way to find out if you are really suffering from insufficient vitamin B12 is with a targeted blood test. Consult your doctor if you experience the symptoms described above.

In case you already know that you need to get more of this vitamin, then you can fix it in two ways:

changing your diet – if you are looking for a food rich in vitamin B12, that is marmite (and the 100% vegetable equivalent, Vegemite), but there are also supplements for vegans, who have some difficulty in getting a sufficient supply of B12. injections of vitamin B12 – in case yours is a very serious case of lack of this vitamin, you may need to resort to restorative injections

In case you suffer from severe tiredness in the morning along with some of the symptoms described above, ask your doctor for advice right away to find together a therapy that can help you provide all the essential nutrients to your body.

