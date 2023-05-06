Vitamin B12: symptoms to watch out for, starting with these two warning signs on your mouth

Find out what signs your mouth can give you of a vitamin B12 deficiency – a wake-up call for your health.

The vitamina B12 it is one of the most important nutrients for our body – it is a fundamental building block in the production of red blood cells and in maintaining a healthy nervous system. A deficiency of this vitamin can lead to various problems, but how to realize that we are short of it? Two alarm bells, real telltale signs could appear right from the mouth, very often a real health indicator.

If you follow a vegan diet, you’ll already know that plant-based foods alone don’t provide vitamin B12. In that case you have two options:

fortified foods: i.e. products to which vitamin B12 is added. Some products are bars, cornflakes, yoghurt and vegetable milk and fruit juices. They may not be able to meet the daily requirement of B12 on their own.

supplements: it is recommended to use ad hoc supplements to keep vitamin B12 levels stable. There are several possible solutions: daily or weekly supplements, for example.

What are the symptoms of a vitamin B12 deficiency?

Vitamin B12 deficiency anemia occurs when a deficiency causes the production of abnormally large red blood cells that cannot function properly, according to a description from the UK’s NHS.

Some of the more common symptoms include:

extreme tiredness

lack of energy

tingling

muscle weakness

vision problems

psychological problems (can range from mild depression or anxiety to confusion and dementia)

problems with memory, comprehension and judgment

As you can see, the consequences are varied and affect the whole body: from energy levels to the most important mental faculties, vitamin B12 anemia affects your whole life and how you live it.

However, there are two symptoms that affect your mouth, and they could alert you to the lack of this nutrient essential for your health.

Symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency in the mouth

There are two symptoms that appear in your mouth and are related to a lack of vitamin B12.

For example, if you often have the red and sore tongueor are you often subject to painful ulcers of the oral cavity, then you may need to increase your daily dose of vitamin B12. Once these symptoms occur, consult a doctor to prepare a cure that can be carried out using simple supplements.

This lack is more easily found in the older segments of the population, with 20% of cases found between 65 and 74 years of age and 10% from 75 and over.

If you experience any of the symptoms described, do not hesitate to consult a specialist to stop these annoying symptoms.

