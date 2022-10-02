How to know if we are deficient in vitamin B12? One symptom of all is particularly evident at night, when the body temperature drops

Vitamin B12, or cobalamin, is one of the so-called water-soluble vitamins, that is, capable of dissolving in water, and belongs to the B vitamins, very important for the body for their multiple functions.

In fact, it plays an essential role in the production of red blood cells, in the formation of the bone marrow and in the functioning of the nervous system, as well as being involved in the metabolism of nucleic acids (for example DNA), amino acids and fatty acids.

However, since this substance is only partially stored by our body, it should be regularly integrated through food. Even in minimal quantities, vitamin B12 is found in all foods of animal origin, especially in carnein the pescein the shellfishin egg is in the latte. (Read also: Vitamin B12: what are the safe sources)

For this reason, they often go to meet one shortage of this precious substance for our well-being are above all those subjects who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet, but not only, giving rise to a series of symptoms. Among these, one might be particularly noticeable at night, when the body temperature drops.

Vitamin B12 is also essential for the synthesis of myelin, that is the sheath that covers and protects our nerve fibers. Because of this, low levels of vitamin B12 can cause some complications, but the greatest risk relates to damage to the myelin sheath that surrounds and protects the nerves.

Without this protection, the nerves cease to function properly and conditions such as peripheral neuropathy occur. Even relatively mild vitamin B12 deficiency can affect the nervous system and proper functioning of the brain, warns the University of Chicago Center for Peripheral Neuropathy.

Furthermore, this condition would mean that your feet become more sensitive to cold airas with the lowering of temperatures at night the peripheral nerves may tingle more and you may feel more burning or sharp pain.

Harvard Medical School also points out how the tingling sensation in the feet may be a sign of a vitamin B12 deficiency. This is because low levels of vitamin B12 lead to abnormal development of red blood cells and, as less oxygen is able to reach the extremities of the body, such as the feet, a tingling sensation can occur.

However, it is good to know that vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to too many developing over time other symptoms come:

weakness

feeling of fatigue

memory loss and cognitive difficulties

swollen and inflamed tongue

anemia

If you think you have any of these symptoms, see your doctor to check for vitamin B12 deficiency, which can be easily detected with a blood test and can be countered with the right dosage of supplements.

