The vitamin B12, or cobalaminis essential for the health of our immune system and beyond, since it is also involved in some important neurological processes, as explained by Dr. Martina Doneganinutritionist biologist and scientific ambassador of Gazette Active.

“Vitamin B12, among all the B vitamins, is the only one contained only in foods of animal origin. It is completely absent instead in plant foods, for this reason those who follow a vegan or vegetarian diet must compulsorily integrate it”.

Doctor, why is vitamin B12 so important?

“Because it intervenes in the correct functioning of the nervous system and because it serves for the formation of the myelin sheath, which allows the correct transmission of nerve impulses. Furthermore, it has an important role in appetite control and above all it allows the production of red blood cellsessential for supplying oxygen to the muscles”.

What are the consequences of a vitamin B12 deficiency? Which ones of a possible excess?

“A vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to cases of anemia and immune system problemsFurthermore, as previously mentioned, a lack of it can create difficulties in supplying oxygen to the muscles. In the most serious cases there may also be confusional states, apathy and exhaustion. As far as excess is concerned, it is very difficult to have vitamin B12 poisoning”.

What foods is vitamin B12 found in?

"It is quite easy to reach the daily requirement with food, it is found in foods of animal origin, for example in liver, pork, poultry, beef. It is also found in shellfish such as mussels, clams or oysters. It is also found in sardines and eggs."

Who must necessarily integrate it?