Vitamin B2 – Microbiology Italy

The vitamin B2also known as riboflavinis an essential nutrient for our body. Belonging to the group of vitamins of the B complex, it plays a fundamental role in energy metabolism and general health. In this article, we will explore the properties, functions and food sources of vitamin B2, as well as the benefits it can bring to our body.

What is Vitamin B2?

The vitamin B2 it is a water-soluble vitamin involved in various biochemical reactions within the cells of our body. It is needed for energy production, DNA and protein synthesis, and maintenance of eye, skin, and nervous system health. It is important for the absorption of iron and vitamin B6.

Functions and benefits

Riboflavin performs numerous functions in our body, contributing to the maintenance of good health. Here are some of its main benefits:

Energy metabolism : Riboflavin is involved in energy production at the cellular level. It participates in the transformation of carbohydrates, fats and proteins into ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the main source of energy used by cells.

: Riboflavin is involved in energy production at the cellular level. It participates in the transformation of carbohydrates, fats and proteins into ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the main source of energy used by cells. Antioxidant : Vitamin B2 acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can damage cells and contribute to the development of chronic diseases, such as cancer and heart disease.

: Vitamin B2 acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can damage cells and contribute to the development of chronic diseases, such as cancer and heart disease. Eye health : Vitamin B2 is essential for maintaining good eye health. It can help prevent conditions like cataracts and age-related macular degeneration.

: Vitamin B2 is essential for maintaining good eye health. It can help prevent conditions like cataracts and age-related macular degeneration. Nervous system: Contributes to the production of neurotransmitters, which are chemicals involved in communication between nerve cells.

Food sources of vitamin B2

The vitamin B2 can be obtained through a variety of food sources. Some of the richest food sources are:

Dairy products : Milk, cheese and yogurt are good sources of riboflavin.

: Milk, cheese and yogurt are good sources of riboflavin. Lean meats : Beef, chicken and turkey contain significant amounts.

: Beef, chicken and turkey contain significant amounts. Egg .

. Green leafy vegetables: such as spinach, kale and chard.

Riboflavin must be taken daily, as it is not stored. The consumption of alcohol, tobacco and coffee reduces its absorption.

Vitamin B2 deficiency

A riboflavin deficiency can lead to a variety of symptoms and health problems. It usually occurs in conjunction with deficiencies in other B vitamins. Some signs of vitamin B2 deficiency include:

Skin problems : can cause cracks in the corners of the mouth, mouth and tongue ulcers, as well as seborrheic patches around the nose, ears, eyelids and genitals.

: can cause cracks in the corners of the mouth, mouth and tongue ulcers, as well as seborrheic patches around the nose, ears, eyelids and genitals. Eye problems : Riboflavin deficiency can cause redness, burning and dry eyes.

: Riboflavin deficiency can cause redness, burning and dry eyes. Fatigue : Vitamin B2 is involved in energy production, so a deficiency can cause fatigue and tiredness.

: Vitamin B2 is involved in energy production, so a deficiency can cause fatigue and tiredness. Nervous system disorders: Vitamin B2 deficiency can affect the normal functioning of the nervous system, causing symptoms such as irritability, depression and memory problems.

The causes of riboflavin deficiency can be attributed to an insufficient diet (very low in meat and dairy products) or malabsorption diseases and chronic diseases (liver disease, recurring diarrhea). Treatment involves the use of riboflavin supplements, sometimes also given intravenously or by injection into a muscle.

Dosage and considerations

The daily requirement of riboflavin varies with age, gender, and other individual factors. In general, adults need around 1.1-1.3mg per day. However, in some cases, such as during pregnancy or breastfeeding, a higher dosage may be required. It is recommended that you consult your doctor or a dietician to determine the right dose for your needs.

Sources:

Image credits: