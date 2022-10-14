It is the “queen” of all vitamins.

Ascorbic acid or vitamin C, as it is commonly called, it is a fundamental ally for our health and for our body, since it is the basis of vital physiological functions. The effects of this molecule are manifold. «Vitamin C – explains Serena Missori, endocrinologist, nutritionist and teacher of the course of the training series“ Gusto è Salute ”, organized by Consulcesi – stimulates our immune system to fight more effectively; helps us prevent seasonal ailments, such as colds and other flu symptoms; has a’anti-inflammatory and antioxidant action and prevents cellular aging, protecting us from free radicals ». And again: «Vitamin C is an excellent ally in case of anemia and fatigue as it improves the absorption of iron. It is fundamental – he continues – for our nervous system, necessary in fact for the synthesis of hormones and neurotransmitters. And it is a friend of our skin: it contributes to the production of collagen, making the tissues of our body elastic, including blood vessels, muscles and bones ». Refueling with vitamin C is not difficult, as this molecule is present in a multitude of foods. “It is mainly found in seasonal fruits and vegetables, especially citrus fruits, such as oranges, lemons, grapefruits and mandarins,” explains Missori. “It is also found in vegetables such as peppers, broccoli, kale, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, spinach, turnip greens, lettuce, radicchio, tomatoes and squash,” he adds.

MISTAKES

Among the aromatic herbs, parsley is particularly rich in vitamin C, to be added fresh to flavor dishes. Never before at this time of the year can reaching optimal levels of this vitamin be very important. In fact, vitamin C can be of great help in view of the flu season and with Covid infections starting to rise again. But the popularity of this molecule is also its biggest flaw. In fact, for years vitamin C has been taken in the wrong ways, quantities and purposes. Finally, with the spread of social media, inappropriate uses have become much more frequent, due to the massive spread of fake news concerning it.

TRUE AND FALSE

VITAMIN C TREATS THE COLD

False. Vitamin C has no therapeutic properties in the treatment of colds, flu or Covid-19. At most it has an adjuvant role in shortening the flu episode, thanks to its antioxidant and immunostimulating action. MORE IF YOU TAKE IT THE BETTER IT IS. False. On the contrary, excessive intake of vitamin C can lead, in the most serious cases, to hypervitaminosis C, characterized by disorders of the kidneys (stones, iron accumulation), stomach (gastritis) and the digestive system in general (diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, cramps).

CANNOT BE FOUND IN CANNED FOODS

False. Although fresh produce generally contains more vitamin C, we can also find small amounts in canned foods. For example, in a fresh pineapple juice there are 9 milligrams of vitamin C, in a frozen one, on the other hand, 13 milligrams.

ORANGES ARE THE FOOD THAT CONTAINS THE MOST

False. A medium-sized orange contains between 50 and 60 mg of vitamin C, a lower amount than that found in kiwifruit, strawberries, broccoli, chillies, yellow and red peppers, cabbage and sprouts, for example.

IT IS FIND IN SIMILAR QUANTITIES BOTH IN COOKED AND RAW VEGETABLES

False. Vitamin C, in fact, deteriorates easily, because it is sensitive to light, heat and oxygen. Prolonged cooking can destroy 90 percent of the vitamin C in foods, and with boiling the loss varies between 30 and 50 percent. Even prolonged storage can destroy it.

SMOKING REDUCES VITAMIN C LEVELS

Vero. Anyone who smokes a pack of cigarettes a day would need 40 percent more vitamin C than a non-smoker. Smokers have a lower absorption, greater consumption and renal elimination of vitamin C. In practice, the recommended dose for smokers is double.

FOODS THAT ARE RICH IN IT SHOULD BE EATEN IN BIG PIECES

Vero. The more you cut and break up the food, the greater the surface in contact with the air, which increases the oxidation of vitamin C and reduces its effectiveness. It is therefore better to cut fruit and vegetables into large pieces and eat them immediately.

CHILDREN AND PREGNANT WOMEN NEED HIGHER DOSES

Vero. A growing organism, such as that of children, needs a greater consumption of vitamin C. Same thing for pregnant and breastfeeding women: consumption increases and requires supplementation ranging from 20 to 40 milligrams more. .

CONTRAST THE SIGNS OF AGE IN THE SKIN

Vero. There are in fact numerous products to be applied directly on the skin that are able to block the main causes of the appearance of the signs of aging such as wrinkles, skin discoloration and loss of tone and brightness. In particular, it stimulates the formation of collagen.

LACK OF VITAMIN IS DANGEROUS TO HEALTH

Vero. Vitamin C deficiency causes fatigue, weakness and irritability. The severe deficiency, called scurvy, causes bruising, tooth and gum problems, dry hair and skin, and anemia. Diagnosis is based on symptoms and sometimes blood tests.