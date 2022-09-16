Vitamin C is an essential substance for our well-being: here are the symptoms that indicate that we may be short of it and what to do to fill this deficiency.

Are we sure we are getting enough vitamin C from our diet? It is a very important substance for the body, because it protects the immune system and takes part in numerous vital functions. What happens when we don’t assimilate enough? Let’s find out all the clues to find the vitamin C deficiency and recover well-being and serenity as soon as possible.

Vitamin C deficiency: watch out for these symptoms

Also known as ascorbic acid, vitamin C is essential in our body.

Among the main roles of this substance are:

Antioxidant effect;

Strengthening of the immune system;

Facilitation of iron absorption;

Strengthening of bones and muscles.

Since this substance is introduced exclusively through the diet and is not produced by our body, it is easy to run into a deficiency of vitamin C.

According to National Health and Nutrition Exam Survey 7% of women and 10% of men developed this deficit, which leads to a number of health ailments. What are the red flags that can indicate this particular condition? Let’s find out together

Watch out for the appearance of the skin

Vitamin C deficiency could lead to the appearance of red and discolored spots on the skin.

In addition, the skin in the corners of the mouth may be dry and cracked.

The gums bleed

Gum bleeding can be caused by vitamin C deficiency.

Ascorbic acid, in fact, protects the immune system and prevents gum infections which cause bleeding.

The joints are sore

Joint pain can be caused by a number of factors, including deficiency of ascorbic acid.

Knees and hips are particularly affected. In particular, this disorder is accompanied by:

In fact, one of the indispensable functions that vitamin C performs is the construction of collagen, the main protein of the connective tissue which is responsible for the tone and elasticity of the joints.

Excessive bruising

Ascorbic acid promotes blood clotting. For this, a vitamin C deficiency could manifest itself through the appearance of bruises.

Warning: this is not the only cause that determines the hematomas. A further factor can be represented by the low number of platelets. Therefore, before proceeding with the integration of this substance it is necessary to contact the average person and ascertain the reason behind the disorder.

Weakness of the immune system

Vitamin C keeps the immune system strong and resistant, protecting our body from various diseases.

For this, the deficiency of ascorbic acid can make us more exposed to disease. This substance, in fact, has antioxidant properties that protect cells from attack by free radicals.

Excessive tiredness

A feeling of excessive fatigue, without being associated with particular exertion, is associated with ascorbic acid deficiency.

This disorder, known as asthenia, can be caused by various pathological conditions or be the result of a physiological condition due to a particular period of stress.

In any case, it is advisable to consult a doctor to ascertain the causes.

Slow healing

Finally, the last symptom that can indicate vitamin C deficiency is slow healing.

As we anticipated, vitamin C is responsible for blood clotting and collagen production. For this, an ascorbic acid deficiency could also slow down the healing process as well healing from cuts and wounds.