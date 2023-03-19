Many underestimate the importance of vitamin c, especially for sportsmen it is an essential element, that’s why

If there is an unsuspected ally in the life of a sportsman, it is the vitamin Cits presence in the diet of athletes is in fact very important as shown in some recent studies. Renowned for its antioxidant and immunostimulating properties, vitamin C is among the most consumed in the world like dietary supplement by most people, but few know that this substance is essential for the correct functioning of our body, even more so if it is subjected to prolonged and constant efforts.

If you play sports, don’t forget Vitamin C, one of the most effective wellbeing ally

But what is the reason for the importance of Vitamin C? We assume that our body cannot produce or store it, so it is therefore essential to consume it regularly to meet our nutritional needs. This is particularly true especially for sportsmen, since the vitamin C is eliminated Also through sweatit therefore follows that anyone who plays sports will need to take greater quantities of this element.

Ma la vitamin C it’s not just a powerful ally for the immune system as we all have become accustomed to hearing, it is also essential for the synthesis of neurotransmitters in the brain and nervous systemit also helps to maintain a healthy energy metabolism. If you feel tired and exhausted, vitamin C is in fact ideal for restoring all its vitality to your body.

But it doesn’t end there, the vitamin C is also a great help for sportsmen who want to get the most out of their workouts. This is thanks to his action antioxidant which protects muscle cells from damage caused by free radicals, promoting recovery and muscle growth as well as helping to regulate oxygen levels in muscle tissue helping to prevent muscle breakdown.

Even if you are prone to injuries or fractures the Vitamin C may aid in healing due to its role in collagen formation, essential for the maintenance and regeneration of bone mass, skin, tendons and muscles. In essence, therefore, taking this element is really essential, but above all for sportsmen who want to get the most out of their workouts.