Home Health Vitamin C, impressive benefits on physical activity: how to take it
Health

Vitamin C, impressive benefits on physical activity: how to take it

by admin
Vitamin C, impressive benefits on physical activity: how to take it

Many underestimate the importance of vitamin c, especially for sportsmen it is an essential element, that’s why

Vitamin C (pixabay photo)

NOT TO MISS ANY UPDATE FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

If there is an unsuspected ally in the life of a sportsman, it is the vitamin Cits presence in the diet of athletes is in fact very important as shown in some recent studies. Renowned for its antioxidant and immunostimulating properties, vitamin C is among the most consumed in the world like dietary supplement by most people, but few know that this substance is essential for the correct functioning of our body, even more so if it is subjected to prolonged and constant efforts.

If you play sports, don’t forget Vitamin C, one of the most effective wellbeing ally

vitamin-c (pixabay photo)

But what is the reason for the importance of Vitamin C? We assume that our body cannot produce or store it, so it is therefore essential to consume it regularly to meet our nutritional needs. This is particularly true especially for sportsmen, since the vitamin C is eliminated Also through sweatit therefore follows that anyone who plays sports will need to take greater quantities of this element.

Ma la vitamin C it’s not just a powerful ally for the immune system as we all have become accustomed to hearing, it is also essential for the synthesis of neurotransmitters in the brain and nervous systemit also helps to maintain a healthy energy metabolism. If you feel tired and exhausted, vitamin C is in fact ideal for restoring all its vitality to your body.

But it doesn’t end there, the vitamin C is also a great help for sportsmen who want to get the most out of their workouts. This is thanks to his action antioxidant which protects muscle cells from damage caused by free radicals, promoting recovery and muscle growth as well as helping to regulate oxygen levels in muscle tissue helping to prevent muscle breakdown.

You might also be interested in>>>> Avocado, because you absolutely must eat it: all the health benefits

Even if you are prone to injuries or fractures the Vitamin C may aid in healing due to its role in collagen formation, essential for the maintenance and regeneration of bone mass, skin, tendons and muscles. In essence, therefore, taking this element is really essential, but above all for sportsmen who want to get the most out of their workouts.

See also  "37.2 million euros for the new Acquapendente hospital"

You may also like

How to make potassium fertilizer yourself

AIDS, Aifa is preparing the historic turning point:...

Spahn is recruiting Mexican nurses

YouTuber spent $23,000 to buy all Nintendo 3DS...

Ukraine war: Buying iodine tablets makes no sense

Pier Attilio Trivulzio, who was the journalist found...

home fitness, 5 machines equipped with artificial intelligence

Heart attack for Jerry Calà, emergency operation in...

Elden Ring: Let Me Solo Her is replaying...

Trim beard: tips & product guide for shaving

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy