Vitamin C on the eye contour: a pharmacist reveals why everyone should adopt this choice

Taking care of the eye contour with the right products is essential to have a bright look. And now there’s one more ally to do it.

Having a look relaxed and bright it is the dream of many people. So every day you adopt an adequate skin care for the face, neck and body. But much importance should also be given to the eye contour which helps to make one’s look younger and more beautiful to see. But how to do?

You have to use specific products for the eye area. In this regard, a pharmacist recommends a truly extraordinary ingredient to illuminate this area of ​​the face and to reduce dark circles: the vitamin C.

The power of vitamin C to brighten the eye area

Vitamin C is really wonderful for our skin because it has several benefits. But this substance gives its best right on the contour of the eyes. Why?

How to brighten the eye area with vitamin C – tantasalute.it

To answer this question is the pharmacist Cristina Llorente, who stated that vitamin C predominantly offers a glowing effect on the eye area. Furthermore, it performs different functions depending on the vitamin C derivatives contained in the product.

According to Llorente “l’ascorbile glucosidewhich is a high molecular weight derivative, with high antioxidant action, repairs sun damage and stimulates collagen production“. Then, he continued: “L’ascorbyl-palmitateon the other hand, is perfect for sensitive skins, due to its anti-inflammatory and protective action against sunburn”.

Another extraordinary effect of vitamin C is the reduction of dark circles. In fact, this vitamin, by illuminating the area around the eyes, optically reduces the presence of dark circles through its depigmenting action.

The time you apply vitamin C to your dark circles can also affect your results. According to the expert, a person who has a constant skin care routine should apply vitamin C around the eyes during the day. This way it will get a bright and rested look. Those who are not so constant in their routine, on the other hand, can use the vitamin C product at night. Those who, on the other hand, cannot stand eye contour products can use a serum or cream.

In any case, the expert adds that you need to look at your skin type and dark circles to understand if vitamin C is right for you or if you need to use products with other ingredients. What is certain is that this vitamin it’s a really great antioxidant which, introduced into one’s facial skin care, can really give it a healthier, younger and more rested appearance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

