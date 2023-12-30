Vitamin C, watch out for these signs on the teeth: they indicate a very serious deficiency | You must act now

Teeth Check: How Vitamin C Deficiency Can Impact Your Oral Health

When it comes to vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, it is an essential nutrient for our body. It is well-known for its powerful antioxidant effects and its crucial role in the immune system. However, a deficiency in vitamin C can lead to serious consequences, including a disease once common among sailors – scurvy.

Symptoms of scurvy include apathy, anemia, lack of appetite, and more obvious signs such as bleeding gums and tooth loss. These oral signals are particularly alarming and indicate a serious vitamin C deficiency, which requires immediate intervention.

Discovering Vitamin C Deficiency Through Your Teeth and Gums

Vitamin C is essential for the health of your teeth and gums. One of the most obvious manifestations of its deficiency is bleeding gums, which can progress to tooth loss. This is because vitamin C is essential for the production of collagen, a protein that helps maintain the health of gum tissue. Without an adequate supply of vitamin C, gums become weak and vulnerable to infection and bleeding.

Furthermore, Vitamin C helps strengthen the immune system, protecting the mouth from bacteria and infections. Its deficiency, therefore, not only compromises the structure of the gums but also reduces the body’s ability to fight oral infections, increasing the risk of periodontal diseases.

Preventing Vitamin C Deficiency

To prevent vitamin C deficiency, it is essential to include foods rich in this nutrient in your diet. Fresh fruit and vegetables, such as oranges, kiwis, lemons, strawberries, broccoli, spinach, and peppers are excellent sources of vitamin C. However, it is important to remember that vitamin C is sensitive to heat and prolonged cooking, so these foods should be eaten raw or lightly cooked to preserve their vitamin content. The daily requirement of vitamin C is approximately 75 mg for adult men and 60 mg for women.

While excess vitamin C can cause problems such as kidney stones and iron overload, it is rare for it to occur through diet alone. Therefore, paying close attention to your vitamin C intake, along with good oral hygiene, can help maintain healthy teeth and gums and prevent serious deficiencies.

It is important to recognize the early signs of vitamin C deficiency and take action to remedy it by taking the right daily dose through diet or supplements. Your oral health depends on it!

