Vitamin C, why fill it up (even) in the summer

Vitamin C, why fill it up (even) in the summer

Vitamin C protects and helps defend the epidermis. This is why it is good to take it in abundance even in the summer

What to eat to fill up on vitamin C?

Important not only to protect yourself from colds during the cold season, it is found in many seasonal fruit and vegetables in spring and summer: strawberries, raspberries and all berries, but also kiwis, lemons, red and yellow peppers, rocket and many other varieties of the period.

In fact, its health benefits are not limited only to those concerning the immune system.

Known as ascorbic acid, it has many surprising benefits also for the beauty and health of the skin, which is put to the test by atmospheric agents in spring and summer.

What are the benefits of vitamin C in summer?

kiwi fruit

Vitamin C is good for skin tone

The greater exposure to the sun in spring and especially in summer increases the risk of oxidative stress and aging.

Vitamin C is able to neutralize free radicals. In addition to having anti-aging properties, it is precious for skin tone because it helps to improve the quality of the epidermis.

It facilitates the production of new collagen, a protein that strengthens its hydrolipidic film and helps to better defend it from inflammation and external aggressions.

Good for circulation

The higher temperatures favor a slowdown in blood circulation and the appearance of heaviness and swelling.

Vitamin C thanks to its excellent antioxidant action, improves its proper functioning. In addition, thanks to its anti-inflammatory action, it fights cellulite.

Promotes tissue regeneration

Vitamin C improves tissue regenerative processes, essential for making them more receptive to treatments and at the same time more resistant to the harmful effects of oxidative stress generated by exposure to sunlight and pollution.

