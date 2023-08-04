Vitamin D: a panacea for health

Numerous researches have highlighted the indispensability of vitamin D not just for bone health. Unlike the others vitamins which are contained in food, in the case of vitamin D 90% derives from exposure to sunlight, therefore only 10% is taken in through food. Fish are richer in it, in particular tuna, salmon, herring, mackerel, anchovies, bottarga, swordfish but also eggs, cheeses, mushrooms in dairy products, and butter, beans and green leafy vegetables and beans.

Vitamin D and Covid-19

Regarding the relationship between vitamin D e Covid you can read a bit of all the colors on the internet. In this regard, AIFA has indicated that the administration of vitamin D has no curative or preventive effect of Covid-19. A study conducted at the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital and published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism however he pointed out that i patients affected by Long-COVID have reduced levels of Vitamin D. Previous studies had already shown that a lack of vitamin D is a risk factor for COVID-19 infection.

Vitamin D: properties

Vitamin D is fat soluble, which means that it accumulates inside the adipocytes and is put back into circulation through the lymphatic system. According to the experts, only if a deficiency is ascertained with a simple blood test, can a vitamin supplement in capsules or tablets be used. The recommended dose is usually 5 micrograms.

Vitamin D: deficiency symptoms

In case of deficiency, these are the symptoms that can occur more frequently: tiredness, depression, muscle weakness, bone problems, brittle nails and hair, difficulty losing weight. In these cases it is therefore necessary to contact your doctor who will be able to indicate an ad hoc diet and possibly a supplement to restore the vitamin D values ​​to normal.

