Vitamin D: A study evaluates its role in reducing the risk of heart attack

Object of study are the over 60s and the interaction between vitamin D and drugs commonly prescribed for the management of cardiovascular disease.

The vitamin D could play a significant role in reducing the risk of heart attack among people over the age of 60, according to the results of a clinical study conducted in Australia and published in the British Medical Journal. This study, the largest of its kind to date, was conducted by the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, Population Health Program, and involved more than 21,000 participants.

The primary objective of the study was to examine whether monthly intake of vitamin D supplements could affect the rate of serious cardiovascular events, such asheart attackin older people. The participants, ranging in age from 60 to 84, were divided into two groups: one received a monthly capsule containing 60,000 IU of vitamin D, while the other group received a placebo. This treatment regimen was followed for up to 5 years.

During the study, the researchers monitored hospital admissions and deaths to identify cardiovascular events. The results revealed that the group that took vitamin D supplements had a 9% lower rate of serious cardiovascular events than the group that received the placebo. Notably, the heart attack rate was 19% lower in the vitamin D group, while the coronary revascularization rate was 11% lower. However, there was no significant difference in stroke rate between the two groups.

Importantly, previous studies have not provided conclusive evidence on the association between vitamin D intake and a reduced risk of heart attack. Therefore, more research is needed to confirm these findings and better understand the exact role of vitamin D in the prevention of cardiovascular disease.

Researchers have suggested that the protective effect of vitamin D may be more pronounced in people taking statins or other cardiovascular drugs. This finding opens new perspectives for further studies aimed at evaluating the interaction between vitamin D and commonly prescribed drugs for the management of cardiovascular disease.

